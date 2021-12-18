Around Town (Photos)

LANTERN WALK — Jackie Grant led a Tinkergarten Lantern Walk at the Desmond-Fish Public Library in Garrison on Dec. 10 to celebrate early twilight and the beginning of winter. Carrying lanterns made by Chris Nowak, children and their parents walked at dusk on a new library path. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

STOCKING WINNERS — For the 41st consecutive year, firefighters in Beacon and Glenham presented four elementary school students with 5-foot holiday stockings made by Peg Badami and filled with gifts, including a smoke detector. Evan Pantojas, Natalia Garcia, Luis Jimenez Bueso and Sophia Eldermire are shown with Bob Simmonds of the Lewis Tompkins Hose Co. (Photo provided)

ELKS DONATIONS — The Mid-Hudson District Elks No. 6180 donated 30 turkeys and 12 hams last month to the Castle Point VA food pantry for Thanksgiving. The pantry serves about 120 families in the Hudson Valley. Shown are Army vet Rich Brilla, Army vet Jim Mullen and Carl Oken of the Elks. (Photo provided)