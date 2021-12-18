Dutchess Conducting Speed Tests

Hopes to identify gaps in internet service

Dutchess County is conducting a survey as the first step in a plan to expand access to high-speed internet.

Because the county is served by multiple providers, the county said it has been difficult to identify gaps in service. The survey at dutchessny.gov/highspeedinternet asks residents to complete a speed test of their connected device.

Those with limited or no internet access can complete a paper survey available by calling 845-486-2080, which is important “to give us an accurate and comprehensive map,” explained County Executive Marc Molinaro. The survey results will be used to create a strategic plan next year; the county plans to spend $1 million of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to broaden digital access.