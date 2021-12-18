Last Putt at The Garrison

After 61 years, The Garrison Golf Club closed Nov. 28 following a final, snow-swept member tournament organized by pro Joe Spivak. Before it opened for golf around 1960, the site was home to Bill Brown’s Physical Training Farm, a resort for men that opened in 1915. Raymond O’Rourke III collected these and other photos of the Training Farm from The Garrison, the Putnam History Museum and the Brown family for a 2012 school project. Chris Davis, who owns the golf course, has donated the land to the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival and the Hudson Highlands Land Trust.

