Soldiers Promoted in National Guard

Seven residents of the Highlands have been promoted to new ranks in the New York Army National Guard.

Sarah Kelly of Garrison, assigned to the Company E, 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation, was promoted to specialist on Oct. 2.

Kyle Petty of Beacon, assigned to the Battery A, 1st Battalion, 258th Field Artillery, was promoted to corporal on April 23.

Thomas Zichkogeithner of Cold Spring, assigned to the 727th Military Police Detachment (Law & Order), was promoted to corporal on April 18.

Devin Torres of Beacon, assigned to the Company B, 101st Expeditionary Signal Battalion, was promoted to private 1st class on Feb. 12.

Celin Mora of Beacon, assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 42nd Combat Aviation Brigade, was promoted to private 1st class on Jan 15.

William Wassweiler of Beacon, assigned to the Company D, 152nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, was promoted to private 1st class on Dec. 16, 2020.

Masami Yamakado of Garrison, assigned to the Headquarters, 106th Regiment (Regional Training Institute), was promoted to sergeant 1st class in April 2020.