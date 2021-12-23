Brewster Officer Accused of Protecting Sex Traffickers

Prosecutors allege he was bribed with sex

Federal prosecutors have charged a Brewster police officer with demanding sex in exchange for protecting two organizations accused of luring women and girls from Mexico to New York for prostitution.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York alleges that Officer Wayne Peiffer provided protection from arrest and advanced warning of police operations to Queens-based sex traffickers for more than eight years.

Since May 2002, prosecutors said the ring promised girls and women in Mexico with work and “a better life,” and then used force, threats of force, fraud and coercion to traffic them for sex, according to a 14-count indictment unsealed on Dec. 14.

Another ring drove girls and women from Queens to assigned routes in Brewster and other places to meet clients, according to court documents.

In exchange for protection, prosecutors allege that members of the rings brought women to Peiffer to him for sex, including at the Brewster police station. In text messages filed with court documents, Peiffer appeared to discuss the appearances of the women.

Peiffer, 48, was charged with extortion, promoting prostitution and bribery. He pleaded not guilty on Dec. 14 in federal court in Brooklyn and was released after posting $300,000 bond.

In a statement on Dec. 15, Brewster Mayor James Schoenig said Peiffer has been suspended without pay and that the village “is cooperating fully with the investigation.”

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department and other agencies assisted the FBI in the case. In addition to Peiffer, five other people were charged: Luz Elvira Cardona, Roberto Cesar Cid Dominguez, Cristian Noe Godinez, Blanca Hernandez Morales and Jose Facundo Zarate Morales.