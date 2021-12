Days are short and nights are long, yet most of us continue our daily routines such as walking the dog or going for a walk or run.

If you’re like me, a lot of your winter clothes are dark-colored, which means that during those long nights you are nearly invisible to cars. And since not every street has a sidewalk for you to walk safely on, please wear a reflective safety vest or carry a bright flashing light. The life you save might be your own!

Yvonne Caruthers, Beacon