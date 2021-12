Josephine Rupp and Christopher Lyons elected

In a Philipstown North Highlands Fire District vote held on Dec. 14, Josephine Rupp was re-elected to a five-year term as a commissioner, defeating challenger Patrick Scherer, 66-36. Christopher Lyons was also elected, running unopposed, to finish the three years remaining on the term of Tom Knapp, who retired last year.

The other commissioners are Amy Locitzer, Eamon Shanahan and Charles Nolen.