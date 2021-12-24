Around Town (Photos)

PANTRY VOWS — Lea Aftimos and Bruce Wilson (right) of Brooklyn were married at the Beacon Pantry on Dec. 18 — two-and-a-half years after they ate there during their first “out-of-the-city” date to visit Dia:Beacon. “Never has a more touching and joyful event taken place at the Beacon Pantry,” owner Stacey Penlon posted to Instagram; as a gift, she presented the couple with one of her signature butter flights. A friend (left) was ordained for the occasion. (Photo provided)

SEEING SANTA — Kris Kringle paid three visits to Boscobel in Garrison in December to accept and read letters from good children, including on Dec. 18, although the rain kept many families away. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

GIFTS FOR VETS — Mike DeRosa, Tim Pagones, Gary Simmonds, Mark Thomas and Bob Simmonds of the Dutchess County chapter of the International Renegade Pigs Motorcycle Club visited Castle Point VA on Dec. 14 to present Dorothy Trimmer, the women’s veteran program manager for the VA Hudson Valley Health Care System, with 32 department store gift cards to distribute. Members of the Lewis Tompkins Hose Co. assisted. (Photo provided)

HOLIDAY SURPRISE — Inspired by a post on Facebook, a group of Philipstown teachers this month started a tradition of “Shock-n-Clause.” Everyone in the party contributed $100 to tip their server — in this case, Nicole Jones at Hudson Hil’s in Cold Spring, who shared the $700 with co-workers. (Photo provided)

Most Magical

Most Traditional

Most Festive

Merriest Christmas Lawn

A nutcracker award

WINNING LIGHTS — An elf from the North Pole emailed The Current on Dec. 19 to announce the winners of the first Nelsonville Christmas Display Awards. “The competition was a secret and no one knew they would be rewarded for spreading Christmas cheer,” the elf wrote. “Nutcracker statues were discreetly left for the winners to find.” (Photos provided)