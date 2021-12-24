Cold Spring Firefighters Honored

Travis Fyfe named Firefighter of the Year
The Cold Spring Fire Company, at its Dec. 7 meeting, honored four members for outstanding service to the community, including Travis Fyfe, who was named Firefighter of the Year.
“Travis’s commitment to attending training, drills, and work details was exemplary,” said Chief Tom Merrigan of Fyfe, who joined the department in 2020. “He has been an integral part of the CSFC this year, both as a firefighter and personally.”
Firefighters of the Year
Travis Fyfe is the 40th recipient of the honor, which was established in 1981.
1980-81 Thomas Monroe
1981-82 Ralph Landolfi
1982-83 Brice McMasters
1983-84 John Corless
1984-85 James Steltz
1985-86 Joseph Russo
1986-87 Thomas Corless and William Lemon
1987-88 Timothy Hynes and William Makris
1988-89 Timothy Hynes
1989-90 J. Ralph Falloon
1990-91 David Wilson
1991-92 Jeffrey Phillips
1992-93 Christopher Cavanaugh
1993-94 Joseph Etta
1995-96 Joseph Etta and Joseph Russo
1996 Christopher Daniels and Nicole Miozzi
1997 Stanley Budney
1998 Stephen Etta
1999 Joseph Russo
2000 Ralph Landolfi
2001 (No recipient)
2002 Ryan Szirmay
2003 George Tompkins
2004 Christopher Godsey
2005 George Tompkins
2006 Joseph Etta, John Falloon and Ralph Landolfi
2007 Michael Bowman and Vincent Cimino
2008 Stephen Smith
2009 Mark Ford
2010 Gary Nameth
2011 Thomas Valentine
2012 Salvatore Baisley
2013 Stephen Etta
2014 Jeffrey Phillips Jr.
2015 Dawn Baisley
2016 John Parr
2017 Jeffrey Phillips Jr.
2018 (No recipient)
2019 Lillian Moser
2020 Matthew Woods
2021 Travis Fyfe
In addition, the company honored Gerald Daniels for his 50 years of service; he served as chief twice, from 1980 to 1982 and 1987 to 1989, and is also a past president.
Two members were cited for 25 years of service: Michael Allen, who was chief from 2003 to 2004, and Lillian Moser, who was elected as vice-president for the upcoming year.
Other officers elected for 2022 were Chief Jeffrey Phillips Jr., Assistant Chief Tom Merrigan, Capt. Matthew Steltz, 1st Lt. John Parr, 2nd Lt. Matt Woods, President Aaron Leonard, Treasurer Ed Mancari, Financial Secretary Steve Etta and Trustee Daniel Valentine.
Established in January 1896, the all-volunteer Cold Spring Fire Co. is about to enter its 126th year of operations. In addition to the village, it provides protection for Nelsonville and Philipstown, as well mutual aid to other area departments.