Cold Spring Firefighters Honored

Travis Fyfe named Firefighter of the Year

The Cold Spring Fire Company, at its Dec. 7 meeting, honored four members for outstanding service to the community, including Travis Fyfe, who was named Firefighter of the Year.

“Travis’s commitment to attending training, drills, and work details was exemplary,” said Chief Tom Merrigan of Fyfe, who joined the department in 2020. “He has been an integral part of the CSFC this year, both as a firefighter and personally.”

Firefighters of the Year Travis Fyfe is the 40th recipient of the honor, which was established in 1981. 1980-81 Thomas Monroe

1981-82 Ralph Landolfi

1982-83 Brice McMasters

1983-84 John Corless

1984-85 James Steltz

1985-86 Joseph Russo

1986-87 Thomas Corless and William Lemon

1987-88 Timothy Hynes and William Makris

1988-89 Timothy Hynes

1989-90 J. Ralph Falloon

1990-91 David Wilson

1991-92 Jeffrey Phillips

1992-93 Christopher Cavanaugh

1993-94 Joseph Etta

1995-96 Joseph Etta and Joseph Russo

1996 Christopher Daniels and Nicole Miozzi

1997 Stanley Budney

1998 Stephen Etta

1999 Joseph Russo

2000 Ralph Landolfi

2001 (No recipient)

2002 Ryan Szirmay

2003 George Tompkins

2004 Christopher Godsey

2005 George Tompkins

2006 Joseph Etta, John Falloon and Ralph Landolfi

2007 Michael Bowman and Vincent Cimino

2008 Stephen Smith

2009 Mark Ford

2010 Gary Nameth

2011 Thomas Valentine

2012 Salvatore Baisley

2013 Stephen Etta

2014 Jeffrey Phillips Jr.

2015 Dawn Baisley

2016 John Parr

2017 Jeffrey Phillips Jr.

2018 (No recipient)

2019 Lillian Moser

2020 Matthew Woods

2021 Travis Fyfe

In addition, the company honored Gerald Daniels for his 50 years of service; he served as chief twice, from 1980 to 1982 and 1987 to 1989, and is also a past president.

Two members were cited for 25 years of service: Michael Allen, who was chief from 2003 to 2004, and Lillian Moser, who was elected as vice-president for the upcoming year.

Other officers elected for 2022 were Chief Jeffrey Phillips Jr., Assistant Chief Tom Merrigan, Capt. Matthew Steltz, 1st Lt. John Parr, 2nd Lt. Matt Woods, President Aaron Leonard, Treasurer Ed Mancari, Financial Secretary Steve Etta and Trustee Daniel Valentine.

Established in January 1896, the all-volunteer Cold Spring Fire Co. is about to enter its 126th year of operations. In addition to the village, it provides protection for Nelsonville and Philipstown, as well mutual aid to other area departments.