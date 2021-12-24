The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY
SAT 1
Cold Spring Farmers’ Market
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | csfarmmarket.org
SAT 1
First Day Hike
YORKTOWN HEIGHTS
10:30 a.m. Franklin D. Roosevelt Park
2957 Crompond Road
Ramble through the park with your guides Walt and Jane Daniels. Easy 2-mile hike. No pets. Meet at the north end of the pool parking lot.
SAT 1
First Day Hike
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D | littlestonypoint.org
There will be free hot cocoa, coffee, snacks, music and short naturalist-led hikes around Little Stony Point (1 mile), or to nearby historic Cornish Estate (3 miles) that begin at 11:30 a.m.
SAT 1
First Day Hike
POUGHKEEPSIE
2 p.m. Walkway Over the Hudson
61 Parker Ave. | walkway.org
Both entrances will be open for 1- to 3-mile hikes across the bridge.
SUN 2
Audubon Christmas Bird Count
PUTNAM COUNTY
Various locations
Starting in 1955, birders have tallied all the species they could see in this annual count. To participate, email Charlie Roberto at [email protected]
SUN 2
Farmers’ Market
BEACON
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. DMV Lot
223 Main St.
beaconfarmersmarket.org
MUSIC
SUN 26
Open Mic Finals
BEACON
5 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | 845-855-1300
townecrier.com
In this invitational round, the best performers of the series will compete. Cost: $8 (members free)
FRI 31
The B-Street Band
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
This Bruce Springsteen tribute band has opened for and played with “the Boss.” Cost: $20, $25, $35
FRI 31
The Amazing Sensationals
BEACON
9:30 p.m. Dogwood
47 E. Main St. | 845-202-7500
dogwoodbeacon.com
Says the band: “We want people to dance sometimes, head bang other times, but all around have a good time.”
FRI 31
Back to the Garden 1969
BEACON
9:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
This tribute band will play the best music from the Woodstock era to ring in the New Year. Robert Tellefsen, who is known for his Ritchie Havens tribute, will open. Cost: $55 ($135 with dinner and champagne)
SAT 1
Buffalo Stack
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Andy Stack will lead this American roots-style band in its annual New Year’s Day show. Cost: $20 ($25 door)