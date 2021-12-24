The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY

SAT 1

Cold Spring Farmers’ Market

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | csfarmmarket.org

SAT 1

First Day Hike

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS

10:30 a.m. Franklin D. Roosevelt Park

2957 Crompond Road

Ramble through the park with your guides Walt and Jane Daniels. Easy 2-mile hike. No pets. Meet at the north end of the pool parking lot.

SAT 1

First Day Hike

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D | littlestonypoint.org

There will be free hot cocoa, coffee, snacks, music and short naturalist-led hikes around Little Stony Point (1 mile), or to nearby historic Cornish Estate (3 miles) that begin at 11:30 a.m.

SAT 1

First Day Hike

POUGHKEEPSIE

2 p.m. Walkway Over the Hudson

61 Parker Ave. | walkway.org

Both entrances will be open for 1- to 3-mile hikes across the bridge.

SUN 2

Audubon Christmas Bird Count

PUTNAM COUNTY

Various locations

Starting in 1955, birders have tallied all the species they could see in this annual count. To participate, email Charlie Roberto at [email protected]

SUN 2

Farmers’ Market

BEACON

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. DMV Lot

223 Main St.

beaconfarmersmarket.org

MUSIC

SUN 26

Open Mic Finals

BEACON

5 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | 845-855-1300

townecrier.com

In this invitational round, the best performers of the series will compete. Cost: $8 (members free)

FRI 31

The B-Street Band

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

This Bruce Springsteen tribute band has opened for and played with “the Boss.” Cost: $20, $25, $35

FRI 31

The Amazing Sensationals

BEACON

9:30 p.m. Dogwood

47 E. Main St. | 845-202-7500

dogwoodbeacon.com

Says the band: “We want people to dance sometimes, head bang other times, but all around have a good time.”

FRI 31

Back to the Garden 1969

BEACON

9:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

This tribute band will play the best music from the Woodstock era to ring in the New Year. Robert Tellefsen, who is known for his Ritchie Havens tribute, will open. Cost: $55 ($135 with dinner and champagne)