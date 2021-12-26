The State of Highlands Bridges

Inspections give generally solid marks to local spans

Putnam County is in the process of replacing a bridge, at a cost of $1.6 million, that carries Sprout Brook Road over Canopus Creek. When last inspected on March 17, the 86-year-old span received the lowest score — 3, reflecting “considerable deterioration” — on a scale of 1 to 7 among bridges in the Highlands, according to a state program that requires inspections every two years.

Here’s a look at the ratings for other local bridges. A score of 1 indicates that “partial or total collapse is imminent,” while 7 is assigned to each newly constructed bridge. Local bridges received scores from 4 (“moderate deterioration”) to 6 (“minor deterioration”).