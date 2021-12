Last seen by family on Sunday

The Town of Fishkill Police are attempting to locate a Fishkill woman who it said was last seen on Monday (Dec. 27).

Rachel Caprari, 30, went missing from her home at the Old Post Mall apartment complex in Fishkill. Police said she does not own a vehicle but is known to frequent the Mount Beacon and Patterson areas.

Anyone with information on Caprari’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Town of Fishkill Police Department at 845-831-1110.