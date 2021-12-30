Report of Killing in Beacon

Chip Rowe By , Editor |

Few details about alleged homicide

A man was stabbed to death in an afternoon attack on Christmas Day in Beacon at the corner of Main Street and South Brett, according to a news report, although the Beacon Police Department would only confirm there had been a stabbing.

“The City of Beacon Police Detective Division is actively investigating a stabbing that occurred on Christmas Day,” the department posted on its Facebook page on Thursday (Dec. 30). “Anyone with information is asked to contact 845-838-5061 or email [email protected] At this time, it appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the residents of Beacon.”

Citing “multiple sources,” The Mid-Hudson News reported on Wednesday (Dec. 29) that “a well-known Vietnam veteran known as ‘Scout’ ” had been fatally stabbed at about 3:40 p.m. It said Mayor Lee Kyriacou had confirmed the death; Kyriacou did not respond to an inquiry from The Current.

