Village Hall By Appointment Only

Call or email in Cold Spring to visit

The Village of Cold Spring announced this week that Village Hall will be open by appointment only as of Monday (Jan. 3).

Below are phone numbers and emails to schedule a visit. Masks must be worn.

Mayor
845-265-3611 ext. 5
[email protected]

Clerk
845-265-3611 ext. 1
[email protected]

Accountant
845-265-3611 ext. 2
[email protected]

Registrar
845-265-3611 ext. 3
[email protected]

Building Inspector
845-265-3611 ext. 4
[email protected]

Court Clerk
845-265-9070
[email protected]

 

