Village Hall By Appointment Only

Call or email in Cold Spring to visit

The Village of Cold Spring announced this week that Village Hall will be open by appointment only as of Monday (Jan. 3).

Below are phone numbers and emails to schedule a visit. Masks must be worn.

Mayor

845-265-3611 ext. 5

[email protected]

Clerk

845-265-3611 ext. 1

[email protected]

Accountant

845-265-3611 ext. 2

[email protected]

Registrar

845-265-3611 ext. 3

[email protected]

Building Inspector

845-265-3611 ext. 4

[email protected]

Court Clerk

845-265-9070

[email protected]