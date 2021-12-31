On The Spot

Where would you love to be on New Year’s Eve?
Somewhere I’ve never been. A warm tropical island.
~Sidney Kirk, Beacon
Edinburgh, Scotland, for Hogmanay.
~Alan Vardy, Cold Spring
Not Times Square. Hawaii or anywhere warm.
~Lori Lamando, Garrison
