The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, including any last-minute changes because of pandemic restrictions, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 1
Cold Spring Farmers’ Market
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | csfarmmarket.org
Check the website for a list of weekly vendors.
SAT 1
First Day Hike
YORKTOWN HEIGHTS
10:30 a.m. Franklin D. Roosevelt Park
2957 Crompond Road
Ramble through the park with your guides Walt and Jane Daniels. Easy 2-mile hike. No pets. Meet at the north end of the pool parking lot.
SAT 1
First Day Hike
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D | littlestonypoint.org
There will be free hot cocoa, coffee, snacks, music and short naturalist-led hikes around Little Stony Point (1 mile), or to nearby historic Cornish Estate (3 miles) that begin at 11:30 a.m.
SAT 1
First Day Hike
POUGHKEEPSIE
2 p.m. Walkway Over the Hudson
61 Parker Ave. | walkway.org
Both entrances will be open for 1- to 3-mile hikes across the bridge.
SUN 2
Audubon Christmas Bird Count
PUTNAM COUNTY
Various locations
Starting in 1955, birders have tallied all the species they could see in this annual count. To participate, email Charlie Roberto at [email protected].
SUN 2
Farmers’ Market
BEACON
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. DMV Lot | 223 Main St.
beaconfarmersmarket.org
Check the website for participating weekly vendors.
TUES 4
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
GARRISON
1 – 3:30 p.m. Philipstown Rec
107 Glenclyffe
putnamcountyny.com/health/covid19/#vaxinfo
Register online; no walk-ins. Moderna boosters for age 18 and older; Pfizer boosters for 16 and older; first and second Pfizer doses for ages 5 to 11. Bring your vaccine card.
STAGE AND SCREEN
FRI 7
Lit Lit
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
This monthly series brings together writers of all genres to share their work in 5-minute readings.
SAT 8
The Artichoke
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
artichokeshow.com
This month’s episode of the storytelling series features Adam Linn, Sandi Marx, Jim O’Grady, Joe Charnitski, Tracy Rowland and Sean O’Brien. Cost: $20 ($15 online recording)
TALKS AND TOURS
WED 5
Unstung Heroes
BREWSTER
7 p.m. Via Zoom
putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events
Timothy Stanley, founder of Native Beeology, will discuss the 400 species of bees that are native to New York in this presentation sponsored by the Cornell Cooperative Extension. Cost: Free to $25
WED 5
So You Want to Be a Beekeeper
BREWSTER
7 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm | 100 Route 312
putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events
Find out what is needed to take care of bees. Register online. Free
MUSIC
FRI 31
The B-Street Band
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
This Bruce Springsteen tribute band has opened for and played with “the Boss.”
Cost: $20, $25, $35
FRI 31
The Amazing Sensationals
BEACON
9:30 p.m. Dogwood | 47 E. Main St.
845-202-7500 | dogwoodbeacon.com
Says the band: “We want people to dance sometimes, head bang other times, but all around have a good time.”
FRI 31
Back to the Garden 1969
BEACON
9:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
This tribute band will play the best music from the Woodstock era to ring in the New Year. Robert Tellefsen, who is known for his Ritchie Havens tribute, will open. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $55 ($135 with dinner and champagne)
SAT 1
Buffalo Stack
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Andy Stack will lead this American roots-style band in its annual New Year’s Day show. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
MON 3
Two Sisters Inc
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
Dave Sewelson, Claire Daly, Dave Hofstra and Michael Sarin will play with the jazz band.
FRI 7
The Suitcase Junket
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Matt Lorenz will perform songs from his latest release, The End is New, in a one-man show using handmade instruments he constructs. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 8
Professor Louie & The Crowmatix
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Woodstock Horns will join the band to perform music by Rick Danko from The Band. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 8
Corcel Mágico
BEACON
8 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
The trio of Brazilian musicians will perform.
SAT 8
Neckscars
BEACON
9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
The punk rock band will follow opener Hudson.
SUN 9
Dominic Cheli
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
The Howland Chamber Music Circle will present its annual piano festival with a program by Cheli that includes Schulhoff, Liszt, Schumann, Brahms, Adams and Mussorgsky. Cost: $40 ($10 student)
SUN 9
Sharkey and the Sparks
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Sharkey McEwen of the Slambovian Circus of Dreams will perform covers of songs from the 1960s and ’70s and some originals with his son, Ben. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
VISUAL ART
SAT 8
Celebrating Animals
BEACON
1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Tom Conroy, Jan Dolan, Cindy Gould and Jean Noack curated this multimedia show of works by 30 artists. Through Feb. 26.
SAT 8
200 Exhibitions
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
The galleries will be filled with work by current and former Beacon Artist Union members to celebrate its 200th exhibition. Through Feb. 5.
CIVIC
MON 3
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org
TUES 4
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
TUES 4
Putnam Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Historic Courthouse
44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800
putnamcountyny.com
WED 5
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 5
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
THURS 6
Town Board
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com