The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY

SAT 1

Cold Spring Farmers’ Market

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | csfarmmarket.org

Check the website for a list of weekly vendors.

SAT 1

First Day Hike

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS

10:30 a.m. Franklin D. Roosevelt Park

2957 Crompond Road

Ramble through the park with your guides Walt and Jane Daniels. Easy 2-mile hike. No pets. Meet at the north end of the pool parking lot.

SAT 1

First Day Hike

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D | littlestonypoint.org

There will be free hot cocoa, coffee, snacks, music and short naturalist-led hikes around Little Stony Point (1 mile), or to nearby historic Cornish Estate (3 miles) that begin at 11:30 a.m.

SAT 1

First Day Hike

POUGHKEEPSIE

2 p.m. Walkway Over the Hudson

61 Parker Ave. | walkway.org

Both entrances will be open for 1- to 3-mile hikes across the bridge.

SUN 2

Audubon Christmas Bird Count

PUTNAM COUNTY

Various locations

Starting in 1955, birders have tallied all the species they could see in this annual count. To participate, email Charlie Roberto at [email protected].

SUN 2

Farmers’ Market

BEACON

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. DMV Lot | 223 Main St.

beaconfarmersmarket.org

Check the website for participating weekly vendors.

TUES 4

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

GARRISON

1 – 3:30 p.m. Philipstown Rec

107 Glenclyffe

putnamcountyny.com/health/covid19/#vaxinfo

Register online; no walk-ins. Moderna boosters for age 18 and older; Pfizer boosters for 16 and older; first and second Pfizer doses for ages 5 to 11. Bring your vaccine card.

STAGE AND SCREEN

FRI 7

Lit Lit

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

This monthly series brings together writers of all genres to share their work in 5-minute readings.

SAT 8

The Artichoke

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

artichokeshow.com

This month’s episode of the storytelling series features Adam Linn, Sandi Marx, Jim O’Grady, Joe Charnitski, Tracy Rowland and Sean O’Brien. Cost: $20 ($15 online recording)

TALKS AND TOURS

WED 5

Unstung Heroes

BREWSTER

7 p.m. Via Zoom

putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events

Timothy Stanley, founder of Native Beeology, will discuss the 400 species of bees that are native to New York in this presentation sponsored by the Cornell Cooperative Extension. Cost: Free to $25







WED 5

So You Want to Be a Beekeeper

BREWSTER

7 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm | 100 Route 312

putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events

Find out what is needed to take care of bees. Register online. Free

MUSIC

FRI 31

The B-Street Band

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

This Bruce Springsteen tribute band has opened for and played with “the Boss.”

Cost: $20, $25, $35

FRI 31

The Amazing Sensationals

BEACON

9:30 p.m. Dogwood | 47 E. Main St.

845-202-7500 | dogwoodbeacon.com

Says the band: “We want people to dance sometimes, head bang other times, but all around have a good time.”

FRI 31

Back to the Garden 1969

BEACON

9:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

This tribute band will play the best music from the Woodstock era to ring in the New Year. Robert Tellefsen, who is known for his Ritchie Havens tribute, will open. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $55 ($135 with dinner and champagne)

SAT 1

Buffalo Stack

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Andy Stack will lead this American roots-style band in its annual New Year’s Day show. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

MON 3

Two Sisters Inc

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

Dave Sewelson, Claire Daly, Dave Hofstra and Michael Sarin will play with the jazz band.

FRI 7

The Suitcase Junket

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Matt Lorenz will perform songs from his latest release, The End is New, in a one-man show using handmade instruments he constructs. Cost: $20 ($25 door)







SAT 8

Professor Louie & The Crowmatix

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Woodstock Horns will join the band to perform music by Rick Danko from The Band. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SAT 8

Corcel Mágico

BEACON

8 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

The trio of Brazilian musicians will perform.

SAT 8

Neckscars

BEACON

9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

The punk rock band will follow opener Hudson.

SUN 9

Dominic Cheli

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

The Howland Chamber Music Circle will present its annual piano festival with a program by Cheli that includes Schulhoff, Liszt, Schumann, Brahms, Adams and Mussorgsky. Cost: $40 ($10 student)

SUN 9

Sharkey and the Sparks

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Sharkey McEwen of the Slambovian Circus of Dreams will perform covers of songs from the 1960s and ’70s and some originals with his son, Ben. Cost: $15 ($20 door)

VISUAL ART

SAT 8

Celebrating Animals

BEACON

1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Tom Conroy, Jan Dolan, Cindy Gould and Jean Noack curated this multimedia show of works by 30 artists. Through Feb. 26.

SAT 8

200 Exhibitions

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

The galleries will be filled with work by current and former Beacon Artist Union members to celebrate its 200th exhibition. Through Feb. 5.

CIVIC

MON 3

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org

TUES 4

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

TUES 4

Putnam Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Historic Courthouse

44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800

putnamcountyny.com

WED 5

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 5

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org

THURS 6

Town Board

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com