Dutchess Awards $1.5 Million in Grants

Beacon-area programs among recipients

Dutchess County on Tuesday (Dec. 28) announced that it would distribute $1.5 million to 34 nonprofits as part of its Agency Partner Grant program.

The recipients include $23,650 to the Dutchess County Pride Center in Hopewell Junction for a teen drop-in program; $31,827 to Friends of Seniors of Dutchess County Corp. for its medical transportation program; and $50,000 to Land to Learn for SproutEd, a nutrition program for Beacon elementary school students.

The grants also included $44,801 to Hudson River Housing for financial workshops; $52,501 for its housing navigator program; and $58,080 for its homeless outreach programs in Beacon and Poughkeepsie.