Start Reading Now

January book club selections

Butterfield Book Club

MON 3, 7:00 P.M.

The Henna Artist, by Alka Joshi

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Email [email protected]

Magic Tree House Book Club (Grades 1-3)

TUES 11, 3:30 P.M.

Earthquake in the Early Morning, by Mary Pope Osborne

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Reading with Writers

WED 12, 7:00 P.M.

The Poetry Home Repair Manual, by Ted Kooser

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring (via Zoom)

Register at splitrockbks.com.

Elementary Book Club (Grades 2-4)

THURS 13, 3:15 P.M.

Ghost Squad, by Claribel Ortega

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Middle School Book Club

TUES 18, 4 P.M.

Drizzle, by Kathleen Van Cleve

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Fiction Book Club

THURS 20, 7 P.M.

The Plague of Doves, by Louise Erdrich

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring (via Zoom)

Register at splitrockbks.com.

Middle School Book Club

WED 26, 4:30 P.M.

A Mango-Shaped Space, by Wendy Mass

Howland Public Library, Beacon

Email [email protected]

History Book Club

THURS 27, 7 P.M.

Blood in the Water, by Heather Ann Thompson

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring (via Zoom)

Register at splitrockbks.com.

Beacon Book Club

THURS 27, 7:30 P.M.

The Snow Child, by Eowyn Ivy

Register at meetup.com/Beacon-BookClub.