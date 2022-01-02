Latest Coronavirus Update

Haldane superintendent warns of sudden closures as district reopens

■ Haldane Superintendent Phil Benante warned that although the district is reopening on Monday (Jan. 3) for in-person classes, schools could revert to remote instruction “on any given day” because the high number of COVID-19 infections may cause shortages of staff who are home because they are sick or unable to find child care for children affected by closures in other districts. “Please be prepared for us to notify you that your child’s school may be on remote instruction on any given day, and may include a prolonged closure of multiple days,” said Benante in an email to parents on Sunday (Jan. 2).

■ Dutchess’ 838 new cases on Friday (Dec. 31) set a new pandemic high for the county. Putnam County reported another 520 new cases that day, its second-highest daily total since the pandemic began in March 2020.

■ Active COVID-19 cases in Philipstown soared to 125, according to new cases totals released by Putnam County’s health department on Thursday (Dec. 30). The town had between 11 and 20 cases as recently as Dec. 15. The new data, current as of Wednesday (Dec. 29), showed 2,001 active cases in Putnam and 20 COVID-19 patients at Putnam Hospital Center in Carmel, which topped all municipalities with 838 active cases.

■ Students returning to State University of New York (SUNY) and City University of New York (CUNY) campuses for the spring semester must have booster shots and be tested for COVID-19 before returning to classes, Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Friday (Dec. 31).

■ Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a multi-faceted “winter surge” plan in response to the record-breaking number of COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron variant. The plan includes distributing millions of test kits to school districts to support in-person instruction; a two-week extension, beyond Jan. 15, of an order requiring either masks or proof of vaccination at public places; and the opening of more sites for testing. For more information on the plan, read the governor’s announcement.

■ With COVID-19 cases at record levels, Putnam County’s Health Department said on Thursday (Dec. 30) that its staff is unable to “individually contact all persons who test positive or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive.” The department is asking those testing positive to isolate and notify anyone exposed to their infection. The county is providing information on how to isolate and contact-tracing worksheets here. The page also includes an order signed by county Health Commissioner Michael Nesheiwat making it mandatory for people who test positive to isolate, and a form people can provide to schools or employers attesting that they or a child has COVID-19 and needs to isolate.

■ Dutchess County issued a public health alert on Wednesday (Dec. 29) as active cases remained at a record level (2,742) and the state reported that an additional 799 residents had tested positive for COVID-19. In its alert, the county urged all residents, businesses and visitors to wear masks indoors at public places, social-distance, arrange to get their initial vaccinations or booster shots, and get tested for COVID-19.

■ Putnam County’s new testing center in Carmel will take place at the Paladin Center, 39 Seminary Hill Road, instead of the former Dress Barn at Putnam Plaza, the county announced on Monday (Dec. 27). See putnamcountyny.com/health for the schedule.

■ Hospitalizations of children for COVID-19 have been rising steeply since the first week of December, said Mary Bassett, the state’s acting health commissioner, on Monday (Dec. 27). Between Dec. 5 and Dec. 11, the state’s hospitals admitted 70 people 18 years old and younger, said Bassett. Another 104 were admitted from Dec. 12 to Dec. 18, and 184 from Dec. 19 to 23, she said. “Many people continue to think that children don’t become infected with COVID; this is not true,” said Bassett.

■ The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new recommendation on Monday (Dec. 27) shortening to 5 days from 10 days the amount of time people who test positive for COVID-19 need to isolate, as long as they are asymptomatic. After isolating, people should still wear a mask for 5 days when around others, according to the CDC. People who are unvaccinated or yet to receive a booster shot should quarantine for 5 days if exposed to COVID-19, and then wear a mask around other for 5 days, said the CDC. New York is allowing the same shortened period only for fully vaccinated workers whose jobs are considered “critical.”

■ Dutchess County’s 392 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday (Dec. 23) set a pandemic-high for a single day in the county. The second-worst day for new cases in Dutchess came on Jan. 14, when the state reported 384 infections for the county. Active cases in Beacon totaled 133 as of Thursday, compared to 42 on Nov. 24.

■ Putnam County’s 209 new cases on Thursday (Dec. 23) was its second-highest one-day total since the pandemic began in March 2020. The previous two days, Putnam had its third- and fifth-worst days for new cases, with 144 on Wednesday (Dec. 22) and 134 on Tuesday.

■ Starting on Monday (Dec. 27), Putnam County will offer free, walk-in rapid Covid-19 testing at the former Dress Barn in Putnam Plaza in Carmel. Testing will be available each day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The county also will begin offering free walk-in testing on Jan. 3 at the Philipstown Recreation Center in Garrison, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week. Both the Carmel and Garrison locations will be open exclusively for children from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on weekdays.

■ Gov. Kathy Hochul on Dec. 22 signed legislation that criminalizes the falsification of vaccination cards or digital vaccine passports, such as the state’s Excelsior Pass. Falsification of COVID-19 vaccination records in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor, applies to anyone who “intentionally or knowingly falsifies or alters his or her or another individual’s” card or passport “to misrepresent his or her or another individual’s history and record of vaccine treatment.” Falsification of COVID-19 vaccination records in the first degree, a Class E felony, applies when the person who alters the card or passport is a licensed medical professional. A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by up to a year in jail and a Class E felony by up to four years in prison.

■ The January Regents examinations for high school students are being canceled due to the pandemic, the state Department of Education announced on Tuesday (Dec. 21), which also said it will ask the Board of Regents to modify the assessment requirements students must meet to earn a diploma. The department also said it has not made a decision regarding the June and August Regents exams.

■ Active cases in Beacon have nearly tripled over the last month. Dutchess County reported 77 active cases in the city as of Friday (Dec. 17), compared to 26 as of Nov. 17. Cases are also rising in the Beacon school district. For the 7-day period between Dec. 12 and Dec. 18, the district reported 26 new infections, including 22 students, two teachers and two staff members.

■ Putnam County’s 119 new cases on Dec. 16 was the county’s highest one-day total since Jan. 14. A day earlier the Carmel school district announced that, beginning Friday (Dec. 17), its high school was moving to remote learning for the rest of the year due to the level of infections among students and staff. The district plans to resume in-person learning at Carmel High School on Jan. 3, after the holiday break.

■ Putnam County’s 84 new cases on Dec. 10 was the county’s highest one-day total since 103 were reported on Jan. 23. The county’s dashboard showed between 21 and 30 active cases for Philipstown as of Dec. 8. (Putnam reports cases for municipalities in ranges.) Dutchess County’s 180 new cases on Friday was its highest one-day total since March 31. Beacon had 38 active cases as of Dec. 9.

■ 110 Beacon school district students, eight teachers and 20 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 so far this school year, as of Dec. 23, according to state data. Haldane has had 31 students and seven staff test positive, and Garrison, six students.

By the Numbers ■ State health officials said that, 17,569 people had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Jan. 1 in Putnam County and 47,166 in Dutchess. Statewide, there have been 3.6 million positives. For the latest numbers, click here. ■ Putnam has administered 365,757 tests as of Jan. 1, of which 23.9 percent were positive on the previous day, while Dutchess has administered 1,144,505 tests, with 24.8 percent were positive on the previous day. ■ Statewide, 48,541 people had died as of Jan. 1, including 106 residents of Putnam County and 537 from Dutchess. ■ Dutchess had 5,042 active cases and Putnam had 2,001 as of Jan. 1. There were 210 active cases in Beacon and 125 in Philipstown. Dutchess reported 97 people hospitalized and Putnam had 20. ■ Statewide, there were 275,563 tests on Jan. 1 and 62,526 positives, or 22.69 percent. ■ The number of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in New York state as of Jan. 1 stood at 8,773 (+322 from the day before); the number in intensive care was 1,133 (+21); and the number of intubations was 567 (+13).

■ State Sen. Sue Serino, whose district includes the Highlands, criticized the state’s decision to mandate mask-wearing at businesses and venues beginning Dec. 13. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s announcement on Dec. 10 “blindsided” businesses and requires them “to police the behavior of their customers or face arbitrary fines,” said Serino in a statement. “Our small businesses are just starting to get back on their feet, and this mandate will be detrimental to all those who were looking toward the holiday season to help keep their doors open,” she said.

■ Businesses and venues must require staff, and customers 2 years old and up, to wear masks beginning Dec. 13, unless they require proof of vaccination, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Dec. 10. Local health departments will enforce the mandate and violators face civil and criminal penalties, including fines of up to $1,000 per occurrence. The decision is spurred by a significant rise on COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, said Hochul, and will be re-evaluated on Jan. 15.

■ Infections among in the Haldane school district students accelerated in the one-week period between Dec. 3 and Dec. 9, with the district reporting 16 new positive cases, according to state data. Overall, the district has had 22 students and four non-teaching staff members test positive this school year.

■ The federal Food and Drug Administration on Dec. 9 authorized booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds. The FDA said it analyzed data on the immune response of 200 people, between 18 and 55 years old, who had received a booster shot six months after the second shot of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. The data showed a boost in antibody response, according to the FDA.

■ Homeowners behind on mortgage payments due to the pandemic can begin applying on Jan. 3 for repayment assistance and funding for up to six months of future payments under the state’s new $539 million Homeowner Assistance Fund, Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Dec. 6.The fund will target low- to moderate-income homeowners who are behind on mortgage payments, property taxes or water or sewer bills; cooperative or condo owners behind on maintenance fees; and manufactured homeowners behind on chattel loans or retail installment contracts, said Hochul. For more information, visit the program website.

■ The Putnam County Department of Health will be offering Pfizer vaccinations to children ages 5 to 11 on Dec. 14 from 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. at the Philipstown Recreation Center in Garrison, as well as Pfizer and Moderna boosters to all eligible adults from 2 to 3 p.m. Everyone must wear a mask. Visit putnamcountyny.com to register.

■ New York has identified its first Omicron variant cases, Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Dec. 2 in a joint press conference with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. The first case involves a 67-year-old woman from Suffolk County who had returned from a trip to South Africa on Nov. 25 and had received at least one vaccination dose, said Hochul. Two more cases were identified in Queens, one in Brooklyn. The fifth case also involved a NYC resident, but Hochul did not know which borough they resided at the time of the announcement. The governor said the discovery of the cases “is not a cause for major alarm” because “we do not have enough information.” She encouraged people to get tested and vaccinated.

Vaccine Information ■ Dutchess County vaccine information ■ Putnam County vaccine information ■ New York had administered at least one vaccine dose to 84 percent of the population ages 5 and older and had fully vaccinated 71.8 percent as of Jan. 1, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data posted at the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker. Among adults, 95 percent had received at least one dose and 82.9 percent were fully vaccinated. ■ As of Jan. 1, 74.1 percent of Dutchess residents and 83.1 percent of adults had received at least one vaccine dose. In Beacon (12508), 69 percent had received at least one dose. ■ As of Jan. 1, 79.5 percent of Putnam residents and 90.2 percent of adults had received at least one vaccine dose. In Cold Spring (10516), 92.2 percent of residents had received one dose and in Garrison (10524), 86 percent. ■ In Dutchess County, nearly everyone aged 65-74 and 98.5 percent of those ages 75 and older had received at least one vaccine dose as of Jan. 1. In Putnam the numbers were nearly all for both age categories. ■ In Dutchess, 26.1 percent of children ages 5 to 11 and 65.7 percent of those 12 to 17 had received at least one vaccine dose as of Jan. 1. In Putnam, the percentages were 25.8 percent for ages 5 to 11 and 66.8 percent for ages 12 to 17.

■ A Minnesota man who visited New York City for the Anime NYC 2021 convention at the Javits Center from Nov. 19 to 21 tested positive for the Omicron variant, said Hochul on Dec. 2. He experienced mild symptoms that have since ended.

■ Dutchess County recorded 135 COVID-19 cases on Dec. 1, its highest one-day total since March 31 as positive tests continue to rise locally. Putnam had 55 positives, the county’s highest daily tally since April 16. Active cases in Beacon totaled 34 as of Nov. 30 and in Philipstown, 11 to 15 as of Tuesday.

■ Hochul signed an executive order on Nov. 26 allowing the Department of Health to limit non-essential, non-urgent procedures in-hospitals or systems with limited capacity to protect access to critical health care services. Limited capacity is defined as below 10 percent staffed bed capacity, or as determined by the Department of Health based on regional and health care utilization factors. The protocols will begin on Friday (Dec. 3) and be re-assessed based on the latest COVID-19 data on Jan. 15.

■ The Dutchess County health department hosted a clinic for second shots for children ages 5 to 11 on Nov. 30 at Beacon High School.

■ On Nov. 19, the Food and Drug Administration authorized booster shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for all adults. Eligibility begins six months after completing the initial doses of the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and two months after receiving the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Before the announcement, booster shots had already been approved for certain populations, including people 65 and older and anyone between 18 and 64 who is either at high risk for severe illness from COVID-19 or at risk of exposure from their job or being in an institutional setting.

■ A federal appeals court on Nov. 6 temporarily halted a federal requirement that businesses with 100 or more worker require their employees to be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or be compelled to wear masks or have weekly COVID-19 tests.

■ Parents and guardians of children between 5 and 11 years old who receive their first vaccine shot by Dec. 19 can enter a contest to win one of 50 scholarships covering tuition, room and board at two- and four-year SUNY and CUNY colleges and universities, Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Nov. 9. Ten winners will be announced each week for a five-week period beginning Nov. 24. More information is available here.

■ The Beacon school district is holding a vaccination clinic for children between 5 and 11 years old on Nov. 10 inside the Beacon High School gym. Appointments can be made at hipaa.jotform.com. Anyone interested in volunteering to register people can email Superintendent Matt Landahl at [email protected]

■ The state has launched a new website with information for parents and guardians on vaccinating children between 5 and 11 years old, who are now eligible to receive the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, Hochul said on Nov. 5. The information, which includes answers to frequent questions, guidance on scheduling an appointment and information for kids between 12 and 17, can be found here.

■ Questions? Dutchess County posts updates at dutchessny.gov and has a hotline at 845-486-3555. Putnam County posts info at putnamcountyny.com. New York State has a hotline at 888-364-3065 and a webpage at coronavirus.health.ny.gov, which is also where you can find a testing site. The state also created an email list to provide updates. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posts updates at cdc.gov. Excelsior Pass is a free app that can be used to access proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test. See epass.ny.gov.