Beacon Police Blotter

Select incidents from December

Officers responded to 535 calls, including 25 auto crashes and 15 domestic disputes.

Editor’s note: The information here is provided to The Current by the Beacon Police Department. It may not be complete; although state law treats police blotter records as public records, with some narrow exceptions, the department removed information about at least two serious incidents from the December blotter at its discretion. It may have removed items from past blotters, as well. The incidents we are aware of have been added below in brackets.

Wednesday, Dec. 1

[A pedestrian was struck by a car at Main Street and Teller Avenue and later died.]

Thursday, Dec. 2

Anthony Brown, 47, of Beacon, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after an incident on Tompkins Terrace.

Friday, Dec. 3

Officers responded to a call for an assault victim on Main Street.

Saturday, Dec. 4

A caller reported a damaged fire hydrant on Fishkill Avenue.

A Tilden Avenue caller reported receiving unwanted calls from an unknown individual.

Sunday, Dec. 5

Officers responded to a call for an unattended death.

Monday, Dec. 6

A Main Street caller reported a real estate scam regarding a rental property she owns.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Dominick V. Anselmo, 28, of Highland, was charged with third-degree aggravated driving without a license after an accident on Iris Circle.

Thursday, Dec. 9

Julian M. Muhlemann, 23, of Beacon, was charged with violating probation.

Friday, Dec. 10

Jamie C. Rosenberg, 62, of Beacon, was issued an appearance ticket for owning an unlicensed dog.

Eric Schambach, 50, of Beacon, was issued an appearance ticket for owning an unlicensed dog.

Monday, Dec. 13

Daniel Guzman, 44, of Passaic, New Jersey, was arrested on Main Street and charged with falsifying business records, false personation, third-degree possession of a forged instrument, second-degree forgery, second-degree identity theft, third-degree grand larceny, resisting arrest, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and third-degree forgery.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

A caller reported damage to her car as a result of a hit-and-run on Main Street.

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Rene Vivo, 65, of Beacon, was charged with second-degree assault after an incident on Main Street. [Vivo was stabbed to death on Dec. 25. See below.]

Thursday, Dec. 16

A Crescent Drive caller reported damage to the rear windshield of her car.

Monday, Dec. 20

A Spring Valley Street caller reported that her dog had been attacked by another dog.

A caller reported damage to her car as a result of a hit-and-run on Main Street.

A caller reported an auto accident involving a pedestrian on Verplanck Avenue.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

A Tompkins Terrace caller reported damage to her vehicle as a result of a hit-and-run.

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Officers responded to a call for an unattended death.

Saturday, Dec. 25

A Beacon man was stabbed during an assault and later died at the hospital. He was later identified as Rene Vivo, 65]

Sunday, Dec. 26

A Fishkill Avenue caller reported his vehicle stolen from his auto repair shop. The vehicle was located and returned.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

A Pocket Road caller reported that someone was opening accounts in her name.

A Church Street caller reported that she had been bitten by a dog.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

A Mason Circle caller reported that someone had attempted to open accounts in his name.