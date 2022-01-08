On The Spot

What’s in your favorite breakfast?

Noga Cabo
Just scrambled eggs and rye toast. ~Noga Cabo, Beacon

Andrew Multer
French toast, scrambled eggs and a good cup of coffee. ~Andrew Multer, Cold Spring

Fran Hodes
Eggs anything, with a croissant and a mimosa. ~Fran Hodes, Cold Spring

