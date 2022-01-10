Galef Says She Plans to Retire From Assembly

Longtime representative has held seat for nearly 30 years

Sandy Galef, Philipstown’s longtime representative in the state Assembly, announced on Monday (Jan. 10) that she plans to retire at the end of the year and will not seek re-election to her seat, which she has held for nearly 30 years.

Galef, a Democrat whose 95th Assembly district also includes northern Westchester County and the Town of Kent in Putnam County, said she had made her decision after “much careful thought.”

A former teacher in the Scarsdale school district, Galef was a Westchester County legislator when she won election to the Assembly in 1992, defeating Republican Lawrence Gomez in November of that year to represent what was then the 90th district. Putnam County was not initially part of the district but was added after state Legislature boundaries were redrawn based on the 2000 census.

Galef, whose seat became the 95th district after lines were drawn again following the 2010 census, defeated Republican Lawrence Chiulli in the November 2020 to win a 15th term. The decision to not seek a 16th term in November was “very emotional” and Galef said she cried when notifying staff on Friday (Jan. 7).

Although she “loved every moment of being an elected official,” Galef said the decision was driven by several factors: running in another redrawn district when the state finalizes new state Senate and Assembly boundaries based on the 2020 census; being 84 years old at the end of another term; enjoying working from home more, and driving to Albany less, as state legislators switched to remote proceedings during the pandemic.

“I really liked the job; I like people,” she said. “It was hard to say I’m not going to do that anymore, but I have a whole year and there are a lot of things I want to get done.”