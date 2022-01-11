Maloney Tests Positive For COVID-19

Congressman is isolating with cold-like symptoms

U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney said on Tuesday (Jan. 11) that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Maloney, who said he is fully vaccinated, said he was experiencing “minor cold-like symptoms” after testing positive on Tuesday morning. He is isolating and working remotely.

“I’m grateful to be fully vaccinated and boosted, which is protecting me from more severe illness,” he said. “Please go get your vaccine and booster if you have not yet. It is the best thing we can do to protect ourselves and our communities.”