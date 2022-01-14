Cold Spring Employees Hit Hard by COVID

Also, delinquent tax payments increase

Cold Spring isn’t being spared as COVID-19 continues to sweep across the country and globe.

“It’s been a rough couple of weeks in the village with a lot of people unwell,” Mayor Kathleen Foley said at the Wednesday (Jan. 12) meeting of the Village Board, which was held via Zoom.

The mayor took the unusual step of giving department heads the night off from attending the meeting. She summarized their written reports.

According to Village Clerk Jeff Vidakovich, two thirds of the village’s 20 employees, which includes the mayor and board members, have contracted the virus since its outset, with many more recently affected by the Omicron variant.

After receiving input from village attorney John Furst minutes before Wednesday’s meeting, the board set aside until next week a draft policy that covers testing and vaccinations for village employees. Foley said the policy will emphasize frequent testing but would be reviewed regularly.

In other business…

■ Village Accountant Michelle Ascolillo reported that 31 property owners have not yet paid their 2021 taxes, double the usual number at this time of year. If unpaid by Jan. 31, Putnam County will reimburse the village and take over collection.

■ Royal Carting plans to make a presentation about its services at the Jan. 26 meeting; the board will soon decide whether to contract with the company for collecting garbage and recyclables or continue to use the Highway Department.

■ The Recreation Commission presented revised policies for events held in village parks, as well as a job description for an event coordinator. The fee for ticketed events will be increased from $2,000 to $3,000.

■ Recreation Chair Jeff Amato reported that Owen Carmicino is developing signage for the September 11 Memorial at McConville Park as part of his Eagle Scout project.

■ Code Enforcement Officer Charlotte Mountain has begun an inspection of village-owned buildings to determine priority maintenance issues.

■ The Cold Spring Police Department purchased two new vehicles. One had been on order and other replaced a vehicle totaled in an accident.

■ During one of its eight calls in December, the Cold Spring Fire Co. used an ATV purchased last year to rescue an injured hiker at Anthony’s Nose while providing mutual aid to the Continental Village Fire Co.

■ The Tree Advisory Board is collaborating with Boscobel and other nonprofits and businesses on a tree planting initiative, focusing initially within the village.

■ Putnam County Legislator Nancy Montgomery reported that beginning later in the month, an EMT training program will be offered through Dutchess Community College at the Haldane school. Eleven people have enrolled, Montgomery said.

■ The Cold Spring Aglow event in December raised $2,250 for the Philipstown Food Pantry, Chamber of Commerce Advocacy Chair Jeff Mikkelson reported.