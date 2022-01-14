Winward to Run for Nelsonville Mayor

Trustee hopes to succeed Bowman

Chris Winward, who has been a trustee on the Village Board in Nelsonville since 2019, said on Wednesday (Jan. 12) that she is running for mayor.

Michael Bowman, who was appointed mayor in 2019 to fill a vacancy and ran unopposed in 2020, said on Dec. 20 that he would not pursue a second, 2-year term. Nelsonville’s elections are scheduled for March 15, with the seats held by Bowman, Winward and Trustee Dave Moroney on the ballot.

Winward was appointed as a trustee in July 2019 to fill Bowman’s seat. She ran unopposed for a full term in 2020 and was appointed deputy mayor last year.

“I hope to continue and build upon the great work of Mayor Bowman and the rest of the board,” Winward said in a statement. “My 20-plus-year career has been devoted to public service and it has been a great joy to use this experience to serve my community.”

Winward, who holds a master’s degree in public administration, is a former director of budget and policy for the nonprofit Human Services Council.