Groups Partner on Food Distribution

Will purchase frozen products for pantries

FeedHV and Scenic Hudson said on Jan. 6 they had agreed to purchase frozen products from the food distributor Hudson Harvest at a reduced cost to share with food assistance agencies, including in Beacon.

FeedHV operates in Dutchess, Putnam and five other counties, linking donors of prepared but unserved foods such as restaurants, farms, hospitals and universities with food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters. Hudson Harvest, based in Germantown, will identify excess products in its freezers.

