Nelsonville Limits Short-Term Rentals

Regulations will take effect in 2023

With a 3-2 vote on Tuesday (Jan. 18), the Nelsonville Village Board approved a law that will limit operation of short-term rentals to 100 days annually — or, alternatively, to two rentals of one week each — and require owners to make the property their main residence.

The vote ended several years of intermittent but intense debate over STRs, which are typically rooms, apartments, auxiliary cottages or houses serving as weekend or vacation accommodations for paying guests who book them through services such as Airbnb and VRBO.

The law, which takes effect on Jan. 1, exempts units rented for periods of 30 days or longer. It also excludes traditional bed-and-breakfasts, which usually provide a morning meal and fall under different regulations.

Mayor Mike Bowman and Trustee Kathleen Maloney voted against the law. Trustees Chris Winward, Dave Moroney and Maria Zhynovitch voted for it.

According to its preamble, the law is intended to preserve long-term rental housing; protect community character; and ensure safety through compliance with fire, health and other rules.

It demands that STRs undergo inspections and that owners obtain either a Class A permit to rent for up to 100 days annually or a Class B permit to rent twice a year for up to a week at a time. Under the law, Nelsonville can issue 15 Class A and unlimited Class B permits annually. The law also authorizes the Village Board to increase the number of Class A permits, if warranted.

“I’ve had some sleepless nights on this one,” Bowman said, before voting. “I do have some reservations about the 100-day limit.” Moreover, he predicted, “enforcing this is going to be a very hard task.”

Maloney proposed a limit of 100 stays rather than 100 days, a change she said could assist residents who depend on STR income. She voted “no” on the law after her colleagues displayed no interest in revising it.

The law also provides that:

Any STR must be an accessory function on a property, not the main use.

No garage, shed, trailer, camper or tent can be an STR.

A property with two STRs may list both under one permit, but the 100-day rule applies to both simultaneously.

Owners must live on the property for at least one year before applying for a permit.

If not at the property, the STR owner or an authorized agent must be able to reach the rental within 30 minutes.

Each STR must have a bathroom containing a toilet, sink and bathtub or shower with hot and cold drinkable water.

No more than two adults can occupy each STR bedroom.

STR properties cannot be used for weddings, concerts or similar events.

If an STR shares a driveway with one or more other properties, all the owners affected must consent in writing to its use by the rental.

During public comment, Rudy van Dommele, who offers Airbnb rentals, reminded the board of earlier comments by residents critical of regulations. “The board members work for the public,” he said. “So, really, what’s important is what the public thinks.”

Tom Corless, a former Nelsonville mayor, said the law’s provisions on ensuring safety make sense, but that the 100-day cap and granting only 15 Class A permits are a problem. Recalling that Nelsonville once had many rundown houses, he said that STR income can help owners maintain their properties.

Former Trustee Dove Pedlosky observed that village homes are often close together. In that setting, “100 days is a lot,” she said, adding that a neighboring STR with renters coming 100 times yearly “would be problematic for me.” Pedlosky also said that under the village code each existing STR operation probably operates illegally but the new law “makes it lawful.”

Pearl Street resident Carol Thomas said, “I bought my house because I want to live in a community with other homeowners. I’m not willing to live next to somebody who’s got freaking people coming in the weekends.”

Van Dommele and Corless tried to debunk fears.

“I don’t know if there’s anybody here who has even seen one of those Airbnbers who make our community unsafe,” van Dommele said.

“I don’t think there’s a danger with transients, or whatever you want to call them,” Corless added.