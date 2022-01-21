Putnam District Attorney Launches Two Units

Will focus on ‘special victims’ and financial crimes

The Putnam County district attorney announced on Jan. 14 that he plans to create two units within the agency, one to address “special victims” and the other financial crimes.

It follows earlier initiatives to battle illegal narcotics and address immigrant issues, said DA Robert Tendy.

Three assistant district attorneys will be assigned to the Major Financial Crimes Unit, which will prosecute cases involving theft, tax evasion, insurance fraud and other crimes. Two assistant DAs and an investigator will be assigned to the Special Victims Unit to prosecute cases involving children, seniors and sex-abuse victims.