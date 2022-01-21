State Adds Land to Sterling Forest

Purchases 130 acres for buffer, access point

New York State has purchased 130 acres of open space that will be added to the 22,000-acre Sterling Forest State Park in Orange County, officials announced Jan. 12.

The property was part of Greenwood Forest Farms, which operated from 1919 until the 1960s as a resort for prominent Black families from Harlem and Brooklyn. A neighborhood to the west was founded by a group of prominent Black families from New York City.

The land will provide a buffer for wildlife and a new access point to the forest, the state said. The price tag was $364,000.