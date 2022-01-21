The Current Welcomes Two Board Members

Will help guide nonprofit paper and website

The directors of Highlands Current Inc., the publisher of this newspaper, recently approved the addition of two board members.

Natalie Diggins is a tech founder, executive, angel investor and adviser with over 20 years of experience in engineering, operations and product development; she focuses on emerging technologies such as machine learning, blockchain and cybersecurity. The California native is also a Broadway investor and a trustee of YoungArts: The National Foundation for the Advancement of Artists. She and her husband, Oren Michels, live in Philipstown.

Todd Haskell is the senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Hearst Magazines, where he is responsible for the corporate marketing functions for 25 brands, including Elle, Cosmopolitan, Esquire, Men’s Health and Good Housekeeping. He was previously the chief revenue officer for Hearst Magazines Digital Media and group vice president for advertising at The New York Times. He and his wife, Angela, have lived full-time in Beacon since 2020.

The other members of the board are Damon Banks, Christine Bockelmann, Gwendolyn Bounds, Susan Brune, David Duffy, Kyle Good, Nicholas Groombridge, Robert Lanier, Mel Laytner, Bevis Longstreth, Joseph Plummer, Rudolph Rauch and Michelle Rivas.