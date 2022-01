Beacon coworking firm expands

Beahive, which has coworking spaces in Beacon, Newburgh and Albany, plans to open a space in Cold Spring next month.

Scott Tillitt, the owner of Beahive, said the location, at 6 Marion Ave., will have seven resident studios starting at about $550 per month.

Beahive opened in Beacon in 2009 in the Telephone Building on Main Street and added a space in Albany in 2012. Tillitt opened a second location in Beacon in 2019 and expanded to Newburgh in 2021.