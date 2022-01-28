Haldane Foundation Announces Grants

Distributes $25K to schools for projects, clubs, trips

The Haldane School Foundation last month awarded more than $25,000 in grants to fund 14 projects at the district’s three schools:

$5,000 for EDI Author and Speaker Series (grades K-12)

$3,000 for Ivy League Model UN (grades 9-12)

$2,500 for World Language Immersion Program (grades 9-12)

$2,400 for Exploring Culture and History at the Met (grade 6)

$2,300 for Force and Motion: Lake Compounce Trip (grade 5)

$2,150 for Poetry Out Loud (grades 9-12)

$2,000 for Winter Concert Film Production (grades 6-12)

$2,000 for Nature Nick’s Animal Adventures (grades K-2)

$1,000 for The Blue Print in Print (high school newspaper and journalism)

$1,000 for Debate Club (grades 9-12)

$900 for Young Authors’ Conference (grades 9-12)

$495 for Science of Magic Assembly (grades K-2)

$304 for Teatown Lake Reservation trip (grade 4)

$300 for Middle School Library Reading Program incentives (grades 6-8)

“Even in these tough times, the generosity of our community, families, and local businesses continue to entirely fund these grants for our schools and children,” HSF President Michelle Kupper said in a statement.