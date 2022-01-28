Letter: Short-Term Rentals

After reading about the Nelsonville Village Board decision to restrict certain types of short-term rentals, I wonder why there aren’t any complaints about STRs mentioned (Nelsonville Limits Short-Term Rentals, Jan. 21). I visited the Village of Nelsonville website and don’t see any specific complaints there, either.

I have many friends who were suffering financial hardships during the Great Recession and were able to use Airbnb to monetize their homes and survive.

Others were able to monetize their cars driving for Uber and Lyft. These types of companies have helped to revolutionize many people’s lifestyles, where one can quit their 40-plus hour, five days a week job and create income from things they already own. (I own a prop rental company and practice what I am preaching.)

Obviously there needs to be a check on making sure that neighbors are not affected by unruly guests. Maybe the regulations should have been created to target owners with multiple, legitimate complaints submitted by neighbors.

As far as choosing what can be considered a rental property, why should the Village Board be regulating a camper or trailer on private property when both owner and tenant have an agreement? That seems like an overreach into private property rights, and that the board might be providing a solution looking for a problem. The fact that the mayor voted against this legislation is telling.

Stephen Wallis, Garrison