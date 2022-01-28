Nonprofits Receive Grants

Community Foundations distribute $132K in region

The Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley announced on Wednesday (Jan. 26) that it has awarded $132,000 in grants to nonprofits in Dutchess, Putnam and Ulster counties.

The recipients in the Highlands were Common Ground Farm, Constitution Marsh Audubon Center, Desmond-Fish Public Library, Ecological Citizen’s Project, Howland Chamber Music Circle, Land to Learn, Philipstown Aging at Home, Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub, Philipstown Depot Theatre and Putnam History Museum.