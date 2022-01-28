Varsity Roundup

The Beacon High School indoor track-and-field team competed at the New Balance Games on Jan. 21 and 22 at The Armory in New York City.

Kyla Richardson recorded the best time among sophomore girls in the 55-meter dash in 7.72 seconds, while Isabella Migliore was second among sophomore girls in 1,000 meters in 3:23.04.

For the boys, Henry Reinke won the 1,000-meter run among sophomore boys in 2:44.76 and Evan LaBelle was 13th in the 1,000 meters in 2:40.96.

Haldane was at the Section I Northern/Rockland County Championships on Jan. 23, also at The Armory.

Top finishers in competitions with athletes from Dutchess and Putnam counties included Eloise Pearsall, who was fourth in girls’ 1,000 meters in 3:27.24; Andriea Vasconcelos, who was second in the girls’ triple jump in 27-11.25; and Luke Parrella, who was sixth for the boys in the 1,000 meters in 2:51.07.