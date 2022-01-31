College Deans’ Lists (2021-22)

Local students recognized for academic achievements
Colgate University
Nicholas DiBrita, Beacon (Physics)
Nicole Mitchell, Cold Spring (Psychological Science)
College of the Holy Cross (Massachusetts)
Liam Marrinan, Cold Spring (Classics, Economics)
Ronan Marrinan, Cold Spring (Accounting)
College of Saint Rose (Albany)
Jacob Scofield, Beacon (Political Science)
Emerson College (Boston)
Grace DiNatale, Cold Spring (Stage and Production Management)
Hudson Valley Community College (Troy)
Bakim Alijaj, Beacon (Computer Information Systems)
Siena College
Nicole Carlucci, Garrison
Ethan Hull, Beacon
Southern New Hampshire University
Felicia Marrero, Beacon
Springfield College (Massachusetts)
Michael Lepere, Beacon
SUNY Canton
Andrew Lukan, Beacon (Game Design and Development)
Michael Tubbs, Beacon (Graphic and Multimedia Design)
SUNY Oneonta
Laurel Natiello, Garrison (Human Develop & Family Studies)
SUNY Potsdam
Grace Romer, Garrison (Environmental Studies)
Susquehanna University
Madelyn Correllus, Beacon (Music and Psychology)
University of Delaware
Ethan Mensch, Beacon
Alexandra Sudol, Garrison
University of Rhode Island
Tanner Asaro II, Garrison
University of Vermont
Bridget Goldberg, Cold Spring (Biology)
Risa Repetto, Garrison (Business Administration)
Western Connecticut State University
Dylan O’Connell, Beacon (English)
York College of Pennsylvania
Willa Fitzgerald, Cold Spring (Marketing)