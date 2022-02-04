The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 5
Eagle Viewing
GARRISON
9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638
boscobel.org
Constitution Marsh staff and local Audubon volunteers will help visitors spot south-migrating bald eagles that are roosting and feeding in the Hudson River Valley. Bring your own viewing equipment; it will not be shared. Also SAT 12. Masks required. Register for a time slot. Cost: $12 ($10 seniors; $6 children; members, health care workers and ages 5 and younger free)
SAT 5
Hudson Valley Wingfest 15
POUGHKEEPSIE
5 – 9 p.m. MJN Convention Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
Live music and chicken wings. Cost: $30 to $59
MUSIC
SAT 5
An Evening of Balkan Folk Music
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-431-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The group Dolunay and Choban Akoustik will perform music and dance from Albania, Bulgaria, Turkey and Greece. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 5
Stephane Wrembel & The Django Experiment
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The renowned gypsy-jazz guitarist will perform music from his most recent release, The Django Experiment VI. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 5
Reeya Banerjee
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Dogwood
47 E. Main St. | 845-202-7500
dogwoodbeacon.com
The singer and bassist will perform songs from her EP, The Way Up.
SAT 5
Sun Voyager
BEACON
9 p.m. Quinn’s
330 Main St. | 845-202-7447
facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon
The trio will perform, along with Will Brown as The Duke of Surl. Cost: $10
MON 7
Jazz Night
BEACON
7 p.m. Quinn’s
330 Main St. | 845-202-7447
facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon
The Aquarian Particle Acceleration Hootenanny will perform with Tim Berne, David Torn and Dean Sharp. Cost: $10
THURS 10
Guy Davis
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon Sloop Club
2 Red Flynn Drive | 845-463-4660
beaconsloopclub.org
The blues icon, author and actor will share stories and music about his time with Pete Seeger and Clearwater.
THURS 10
Rachael Sage
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Dogwood
47 E. Main St. | 845-202-7500
dogwoodbeacon.com
The singer-songwriter and her band, The Sequins, will perform a new single and music from all her albums. Free
FRI 11
Mary Fahl
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
For her annual Valentine’s Day weekend performance, the singer and songwriter will perform music from her solo career and time with The October Project. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
FRI 11
The FABBA Show
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Marie-Claire Follet leads this ABBA tribute band. Proof of vaccination or recent negative test required. Cost: $30 to $60
FRI 11
Eugene Tyler Band
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Dogwood | 47 E. Main St.
845-202-7500 | dogwoodbeacon.com
The bluegrass trio will perform its original music.
SAT 12
Willie Nile Band
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The rock band will perform songs from its latest release, The Day the Earth Stood Still. Proof of vaccination required. Cost $30 ($35 door)
SAT 12
Double Shot
BEACON
8 p.m. District Social | 511 Fishkill Ave.
districtsocial.com/beacon
The band will play favorites from Steve Miller, Led Zeppelin and other classic rock acts.
SAT 12
Nellybombs
BEACON
8 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
The neo-soul duo is Nelly Llano on vocals Francisco Mena on guitar.
SAT 12
Art Thief
BEACON
9 p.m. Quinn’s
330 Main St. | 845-202-7447
facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon
Sam Smith, Andrew Jordan, Joe Spinelli and Bryan Ponton will play songs from their latest release, Tough Crowd. Cost: $10
VISUAL ART
SAT 5
Janice La Motta | Patricia Zarate
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
In A New Path to the Waterfall, La Motta’s paintings and works were prompted by Mary Oliver’s essay, “Of Power and Time.” In All Together Now, Zarate uses abstract shapes in painting, drawing and installation to capture memory and sensation. Through March 6. There is no opening reception, but a closing reception is scheduled for March 5.
SAT 12
Julie Ann Nagle | Eyedentity | Hanna Washburn
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
Nagle’s installations and mixed media work are on view in Gallery 1. Jahmane West and Duvian Montoya (artwork below) will show work in Gallery 2. In the Beacon Room, Washburn’s textile and ceramic work will be on view. Through March 6.
STAGE AND SCREEN
SAT 5
John Pizzi
BREWSTER
5 & 8:30 p.m. Tilly’s Table
100 Route 312 | 845-808-1840
tillystablerestaurant.com
The ventriloquist has been seen on America’s Got Talent. He will be joined by comedian Meghan Hanley. Price includes a buffet dinner. Ages 21 and older. Masks required if not vaccinated. Cost: $45
SAT 5
Seven Keys to Baldpate
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
In this comedy thriller by George M. Cohan, a quirky cast tries to steal millions as a writer attempts to write a novel overnight to win a bet. Cost: $20 ($17 seniors, military and ages 12 and under)
TALKS AND TOURS
SAT 5
Winter Seed Sowing
BREWSTER
10 a.m. Via Zoom
putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events
Learn how to sow native plant, shrub and tree seeds to add to your landscape in an inexpensive way and support nature in this workshop organized by the Cornell Cooperative Extension. Register by SUN 30. Cost: sliding scale
SAT 5
Hard Cider Talk & Taste
COLD SPRING
5 p.m. Via Zoom
putnamhistorymuseum.org
The authors of American Cider: A Modern Guide to a Historic Beverage will discuss the history and evolution of hard cider, while Kimberly Kae, co-owner of Metal House Cider, will share tasting notes in this seminar sponsored by the Putnam History Museum. Cost: $20 (lecture only; $15 members), $65 (lecture and cider pairing; $60 members), $100 VIP
SUN 6
Bird ID for Beginners
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. Hubbard Lodge
2800 Route 9 | bit.ly/bird-ID-hubbard
In this program co-sponsored by state parks, the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society and the Little Stony Point Citizens Association, learn how to use field guides, binoculars and field marks to become familiar with local birds. For ages 8 and older. Register online. Free
WED 9
The Third Mrs. Galway
GARRISON
6:30 p.m. Putnam History Museum
63 Chestnut St.
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Deirdre Sinnott will discuss her historical novel set in 1835 Utica centering on the discovery of runaway slaves as abolitionists are arriving for the founding meeting of the New York State Anti-Slavery Society. Attend in person or via Zoom. Co-sponsored with the Butterfield Library. Cost: $10 (members free)
THURS 10
How to Declutter Your Life
BEACON
Noon. Via Zoom | beaconlibrary.org
The Howland Public Library will present Mike Ivankovich, host of the radio show What’s It Worth?, who will share tips on throwing things away.
KIDS AND FAMILY
SAT 5
Take Your Child to the Library Day
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Children can join a scavenger hunt and receive free books.
SAT 5
Introduction to Babysitting
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Amanda Lusk will teach the basics of child care to students ages 10 and older. Free
MON 7
Kindergarten Registration
COLD SPRING
8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Haldane Elementary
15 Craigside Drive | haldaneschool.org
845-265-9254, x122
Call Sue Hylka to schedule an appointment for registration. Also TUES 8, WED 9, THURS 10, FRI 11.
THURS 10
4-H Babysitting
BREWSTER
7 p.m. Via Zoom
putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events
This bootcamp is the first of eight sessions hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension for students ages 11 and older.
FRI 11
Ukulele Club
GARRISON
3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403
845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org
The club invites tweens, teens and young adults of all skill levels to jam. The library has five ukuleles available or bring your own. (Call ahead to reserve an instrument.) The club meets on the second Friday of the month. Register online.
CIVIC
MON 7
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 7
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
WED 9
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov