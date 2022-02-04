The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SAT 5

Eagle Viewing

GARRISON

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638

boscobel.org

Constitution Marsh staff and local Audubon volunteers will help visitors spot south-migrating bald eagles that are roosting and feeding in the Hudson River Valley. Bring your own viewing equipment; it will not be shared. Also SAT 12. Masks required. Register for a time slot. Cost: $12 ($10 seniors; $6 children; members, health care workers and ages 5 and younger free)

SAT 5

Hudson Valley Wingfest 15

POUGHKEEPSIE

5 – 9 p.m. MJN Convention Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

Live music and chicken wings. Cost: $30 to $59

MUSIC

SAT 5

An Evening of Balkan Folk Music

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-431-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The group Dolunay and Choban Akoustik will perform music and dance from Albania, Bulgaria, Turkey and Greece. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 5

Stephane Wrembel & The Django Experiment

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The renowned gypsy-jazz guitarist will perform music from his most recent release, The Django Experiment VI. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $30 ($35 door)





SAT 5

Reeya Banerjee

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Dogwood

47 E. Main St. | 845-202-7500

dogwoodbeacon.com

The singer and bassist will perform songs from her EP, The Way Up.

SAT 5

Sun Voyager

BEACON

9 p.m. Quinn’s

330 Main St. | 845-202-7447

facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon

The trio will perform, along with Will Brown as The Duke of Surl. Cost: $10

MON 7

Jazz Night

BEACON

7 p.m. Quinn’s

330 Main St. | 845-202-7447

facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon

The Aquarian Particle Acceleration Hootenanny will perform with Tim Berne, David Torn and Dean Sharp. Cost: $10

THURS 10

Guy Davis

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon Sloop Club

2 Red Flynn Drive | 845-463-4660

beaconsloopclub.org

The blues icon, author and actor will share stories and music about his time with Pete Seeger and Clearwater.

THURS 10

Rachael Sage

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Dogwood

47 E. Main St. | 845-202-7500

dogwoodbeacon.com

The singer-songwriter and her band, The Sequins, will perform a new single and music from all her albums. Free

FRI 11

Mary Fahl

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

For her annual Valentine’s Day weekend performance, the singer and songwriter will perform music from her solo career and time with The October Project. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

FRI 11

The FABBA Show

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Marie-Claire Follet leads this ABBA tribute band. Proof of vaccination or recent negative test required. Cost: $30 to $60





FRI 11

Eugene Tyler Band

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Dogwood | 47 E. Main St.

845-202-7500 | dogwoodbeacon.com

The bluegrass trio will perform its original music.





SAT 12

Willie Nile Band

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The rock band will perform songs from its latest release, The Day the Earth Stood Still. Proof of vaccination required. Cost $30 ($35 door)

SAT 12

Double Shot

BEACON

8 p.m. District Social | 511 Fishkill Ave.

districtsocial.com/beacon

The band will play favorites from Steve Miller, Led Zeppelin and other classic rock acts.

SAT 12

Nellybombs

BEACON

8 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

The neo-soul duo is Nelly Llano on vocals Francisco Mena on guitar.

SAT 12

Art Thief

BEACON

9 p.m. Quinn’s

330 Main St. | 845-202-7447

facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon

Sam Smith, Andrew Jordan, Joe Spinelli and Bryan Ponton will play songs from their latest release, Tough Crowd. Cost: $10

VISUAL ART

SAT 5

Janice La Motta | Patricia Zarate

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

In A New Path to the Waterfall, La Motta’s paintings and works were prompted by Mary Oliver’s essay, “Of Power and Time.” In All Together Now, Zarate uses abstract shapes in painting, drawing and installation to capture memory and sensation. Through March 6. There is no opening reception, but a closing reception is scheduled for March 5.

SAT 12

Julie Ann Nagle | Eyedentity | Hanna Washburn

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

Nagle’s installations and mixed media work are on view in Gallery 1. Jahmane West and Duvian Montoya (artwork below) will show work in Gallery 2. In the Beacon Room, Washburn’s textile and ceramic work will be on view. Through March 6.





STAGE AND SCREEN

SAT 5

John Pizzi

BREWSTER

5 & 8:30 p.m. Tilly’s Table

100 Route 312 | 845-808-1840

tillystablerestaurant.com

The ventriloquist has been seen on America’s Got Talent. He will be joined by comedian Meghan Hanley. Price includes a buffet dinner. Ages 21 and older. Masks required if not vaccinated. Cost: $45

SAT 5

Seven Keys to Baldpate

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

In this comedy thriller by George M. Cohan, a quirky cast tries to steal millions as a writer attempts to write a novel overnight to win a bet. Cost: $20 ($17 seniors, military and ages 12 and under)





TALKS AND TOURS

SAT 5

Winter Seed Sowing

BREWSTER

10 a.m. Via Zoom

putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events

Learn how to sow native plant, shrub and tree seeds to add to your landscape in an inexpensive way and support nature in this workshop organized by the Cornell Cooperative Extension. Register by SUN 30. Cost: sliding scale

SAT 5

Hard Cider Talk & Taste

COLD SPRING

5 p.m. Via Zoom

putnamhistorymuseum.org

The authors of American Cider: A Modern Guide to a Historic Beverage will discuss the history and evolution of hard cider, while Kimberly Kae, co-owner of Metal House Cider, will share tasting notes in this seminar sponsored by the Putnam History Museum. Cost: $20 (lecture only; $15 members), $65 (lecture and cider pairing; $60 members), $100 VIP

SUN 6

Bird ID for Beginners

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. Hubbard Lodge

2800 Route 9 | bit.ly/bird-ID-hubbard

In this program co-sponsored by state parks, the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society and the Little Stony Point Citizens Association, learn how to use field guides, binoculars and field marks to become familiar with local birds. For ages 8 and older. Register online. Free

WED 9

The Third Mrs. Galway

GARRISON

6:30 p.m. Putnam History Museum

63 Chestnut St.

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Deirdre Sinnott will discuss her historical novel set in 1835 Utica centering on the discovery of runaway slaves as abolitionists are arriving for the founding meeting of the New York State Anti-Slavery Society. Attend in person or via Zoom. Co-sponsored with the Butterfield Library. Cost: $10 (members free)





THURS 10

How to Declutter Your Life

BEACON

Noon. Via Zoom | beaconlibrary.org

The Howland Public Library will present Mike Ivankovich, host of the radio show What’s It Worth?, who will share tips on throwing things away.

KIDS AND FAMILY

SAT 5

Take Your Child to the Library Day

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Children can join a scavenger hunt and receive free books.

SAT 5

Introduction to Babysitting

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Amanda Lusk will teach the basics of child care to students ages 10 and older. Free

MON 7

Kindergarten Registration

COLD SPRING

8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Haldane Elementary

15 Craigside Drive | haldaneschool.org

845-265-9254, x122

Call Sue Hylka to schedule an appointment for registration. Also TUES 8, WED 9, THURS 10, FRI 11.

THURS 10

4-H Babysitting

BREWSTER

7 p.m. Via Zoom

putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events

This bootcamp is the first of eight sessions hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension for students ages 11 and older.

FRI 11

Ukulele Club

GARRISON

3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403

845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org

The club invites tweens, teens and young adults of all skill levels to jam. The library has five ukuleles available or bring your own. (Call ahead to reserve an instrument.) The club meets on the second Friday of the month. Register online.

CIVIC

MON 7

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 7

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

WED 9

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov