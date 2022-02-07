Beacon Man Dies in Collision

Police officer also hurt in second crash

A 49-year-old Beacon man died on Saturday (Feb. 5) following a head-on collision on Fishkill Avenue.

Beacon police said a Subaru driven by Derron E. Holmes, its only occupant, collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee near District Social. Holmes had no pulse and was not breathing when first responders arrived; he was transported by Ambulnz to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall hospital in Newburgh, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Jeep, who also had no passengers, was taken to Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie by the Beacon Volunteer Ambulance Corps, where he was treated and released.

The collision occurred at about 10 p.m., police said.

At about 1:15 a.m., a Ford Bronco rear-ended a Beacon police cruiser parked at the scene with its emergency lights activated. According to police, an officer sitting in the driver’s seat was taken by Ambulnz to St. Luke’s, where he was treated and released. New York State Police troopers arrested Joseph M. Jarossy, 49, of Glenham, who was charged with driving while intoxicated.