Flora Jones (1937-2022)

Flora Jones of Beacon died Feb. 5 on her 85th birthday.

She was born in Alabama in 1937 and came to New York at the age of 8. She attended Columbia University, where she earned a master’s degree in social work. She was a social worker to her core, her family said: Helping people by providing information on education, employment, health services and politics was what she loved. Flora was an avid reader and the Beacon Democrats and Beacon Historical Society got a lot of her time.

Flora’s faith in the Lord was strong and steadfast, her family said, and she read the Bible and prayed daily. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, including her best friend, George McKie.

She will be interred at the Little Place Cemetery in Gilbertown, Alabama.