Betsy Pugh

Elizabeth B. Pugh, of Cold Spring, died at her home on Jan. 9.

A lifelong environmentalist, she partnered in the 1960s with Franny Reese to prevent a ConEd power plant from being built on Storm King mountain. After 17 years of legal battles, their efforts were rewarded with a landmark court decision that established a citizen’s right to sue to prevent environmental damage.

Betsy was a founding member of Scenic Hudson and served on its board for nearly three decades. She also served on the boards of the Constitution Island Association, Boscobel House and Gardens and the Howland Chamber Music Circle.

She was a graduate of Chatham University in Pittsburgh and served as president of Field Corporation for 20 years. A lover of music and theater, she enjoyed introducing musicians to the community by inviting them to perform for gatherings in her home.

Betsy is survived by her husband of more than 60 years, Emerson Pugh, as well as her children and grandchildren. A memorial service is being planned for the spring.