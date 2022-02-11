baby and dog

This feature is designed as a counterweight to all the bad news in the world that weighs people down. We could share a photo of a baby, or a photo of a dog, but we are giving you both. How many newspapers can say that? Rachel Thompson of Beacon shared this shot of her granddaughter, Mia, with “ever-patient, long-suffering” Ava. If you have a photo of a baby and a dog, submit it for consideration to [email protected]