Director to Leave Philipstown Hub

McCarthy will stay on until successor hired

Danielle Pack McCarthy announced on Monday (Feb. 7) that she plans to leave her position as executive director of the Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub.

She said she will remain until the board of directors hires her successor at the Cold Spring-based nonprofit, which was founded in 2019.

“My goal has always been to establish a community-based organization for the residents of Philipstown that long outlasts my tenure here, and the timing is right now for me to move on,” she said in a statement.