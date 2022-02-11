Law Would Allow Liquor License for Cafe

Beacon Falls too close to house of worship

State Sen. Sue Serino and Assembly Member Jonathan Jacobson have introduced legislation that would exempt the Beacon Falls Cafe from a state ban on granting liquor licenses to establishments that are within 200 feet of a place of worship.

The cafe is across Main Street from the Tabernacle of Christ Church. Beacon Falls owner Bob Nevelus said his application to the State Liquor Authority three years ago was rejected because of the law.

Both Serino and Jacobson’s districts include Beacon. The proposed exemption would be limited to Beacon Falls Cafe and only allow the restaurant to apply for a license for on-site consumption, not carryout.