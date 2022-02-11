The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 12
Eagle Viewing
GARRISON
9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638
boscobel.org
Constitution Marsh staff and local Audubon volunteers will help visitors spot south-migrating bald eagles that are roosting and feeding in the Hudson River Valley. Bring your own viewing equipment; it will not be shared. Masks required. Register for a time slot. Cost: $12 ($10 seniors; $6 children; members, health care workers and ages 5 and younger free)
TUES 15
Cold Spring Chamber
GARRISON
9:30 a.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
coldspringnychamber.com
Join the Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting in person or via Zoom. Village, town and county elected officials will attend to discuss goals for the year. Cost: $10 (free for members or virtual)
FRI 18
Great Backyard Bird Count
birdcount.org
This annual international count helps with conservation efforts. Take 15 minutes to count the birds in your yard or at a feeder and share your findings. Also SAT 19, SUN 20. Learn more in a webinar on WED 16 hosted by Cornell University.
SAT 19
Washington’s Birthday
NEWBURGH
2 p.m. via YouTube
845-562-1195 | bit.ly/Palisades-TV
The staff of Washington’s Headquarters has organized six events over three days to mark the general’s birthday. Today at 2 p.m., Mary Thompson, the research historian at Mount Vernon, will speak about the enslaved people Washington brought to Newburgh; the Salmagundi Consort will perform at 6 p.m. and again on SUN 20; Martha Washington will discuss her life at 2 p.m. on SUN 20; and Gen. Washington and Brig. Gen. Anthony Wayne will engage in conversation at 2 p.m. on MON 21. In addition, students will interpret history through theatrical performances as part of The Washington Project 2022 at 4 p.m. on MON 21. Free
SAT 19
Spring Celebration of Light
BEACON
5:30 p.m. Polhill Park
facebook.com/beaconspring
Bring lanterns to light up the darkness and walk east on Main Street with music. The parade concludes at The Yard with refreshments, a bonfire and dancing.
SAT 19
Party for Human Rights
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. District Social
511 Fishkill Ave.
districtsocial.com/beacon-live-music
Tara Simmons (below) plans to bike and run this summer from Death Valley to Beacon to raise awareness of human rights. This fundraiser will support her journey. Admission includes two drinks, a game card and raffle ticket. Cost: $40
SUN 20
Mid-Hudson Reptile Expo
POUGHKEEPSIE
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. MJN Convention Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
Reptiles, amphibians and arachnids will be available for sale, along with food and supplies. Cost: $10 ($5 ages 7 to 12; ages 7 and younger free)
VISUAL ART
SAT 12
Julie Ann Nagle Eyedentity Hanna Washburn
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
Nagle’s installations and mixed media work will be on view in Gallery 1. Jahmane West and Duvian Montoya will show pieces in Gallery 2. In the Beacon Room, Washburn’s textile and ceramic work will be on view. Through March 6.
SAT 12
Ugly Robots
BEACON
7 – 10 p.m. Clutter Gallery
163 Main St. | 212-255-2505
clutter.co
Figures and multiples by Rampage and Klav9 will be on view through March 5.
SAT 19
Beyond Silence
BEACON
4 – 8 p.m. Fridman Gallery
475 Main St. | 929-314-4604
fridmangallery.com
Kazumi Tanaka’s solo exhibit will feature tiny musical instruments incorporating animal skulls and other natural objects. Her indigo ink landscape drawings will also be on display. Through April 3.
STAGE AND SCREEN
SAT 12
Seven Keys to Baldpate
WAPPINGERS FALLS
2 & 8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
In this comedy thriller by George M. Cohan, a quirky cast tries to steal millions as a writer attempts to write a novel overnight to win a bet. Also SUN 13, FRI 18, SAT 19. Cost: $20 ($17 seniors, military and ages 12 and younger)
FRI 18
The Flying Ace
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | butterfieldlibrary.org
Register to watch this 1926 silent film, which had an all-Black cast, via Zoom with live music accompaniment.
SAT 19
The Artichoke
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
artichokeshow.com
This month the storyteller series will feature Tracy Rowland, Joe Charnitsky, Sandi Marx, Sean O’Brien, Erin Barker and Jim O’Grady. Cost: $20 ($15 video recording)
KIDS AND FAMILY
THURS 17
Battle of the Books
COLD SPRING
3:15 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Find out about the books and expectations at this informational meeting for middle and high school students.
TALKS AND TOURS
TUES 15
The Magnificent Lives of Marjorie Post
GARRISON
7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
bit.ly/PatakiFeb15
Alison Pataki of Garrison will read from and discuss her latest novel about how a farm girl became an American heiress and the confidante of presidents.
WED 16
Figure Drawing
COLD SPRING
6:30 p.m. Supplies for Creative Living
143 Main St. | 845-809-5900
suppliesforcreativeliving.com
A model will hold short poses for artists of all levels to sketch. Cost: $20
MUSIC
SAT 12
Willie Nile Band
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The rock band will perform songs from its latest release, The Day the Earth Stood Still. Proof of vaccination required. Cost $30 ($35 door)
SAT 12
Double Shot
BEACON
8 p.m. District Social | 511 Fishkill Ave.
districtsocial.com/beacon
The band will play favorites from Steve Miller, Led Zeppelin and other classic rock acts.
SAT 12
Nellybombs
BEACON
8 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
The neo-soul duo is Nelly Llano on vocals and Francisco Mena on guitar.
SAT 12
Art Thief
BEACON
9 p.m. Quinn’s
330 Main St. | 845-202-7447
facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon
Sam Smith, Andrew Jordan, Joe Spinelli and Bryan Ponton will play songs from their latest release, Tough Crowd. Cost: $10
MON 14
Jazz Night
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s
330 Main St. | 845-202-7447
facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon
Gabriele and Joe Vincent Tranchina will perform a Valentine’s Day show. Cost: $10
FRI 18
Felix Cabrera & Arthur Nielson Band
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The harmonica player and guitar player will perform their Chicago-style blues. The Dan Brother Band will open. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
FRI 18
The Academy Blues Project
BEACON
9 p.m. Dogwood | 47 E. Main St.
845-202-7500 | dogwoodbeacon.com
The band will perform music from its latest release, Prodigal Sun.
SAT 19
Vance Gilbert
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The folk singer and acoustic guitar player will perform music from his prolific career and 13 albums. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
SAT 19
Vomit Fist
BEACON
9 p.m. Quinn’s
330 Main St. | 845-202-7447
facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon
This “blackened grindcore trio” includes the father and son who founded the band.
Cost: $10
SUN 20
Charles Richard-Hamelin
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-765-3012
howlandmusic.org
The Howland Chamber Music Circle piano series continues with this program of works by Chausson, Still, Franck and Chopin. Cost: $40 ($10 students)
SUN 20
Stella Blues Band
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Together since 2009, the group recreates the experience and music of a Grateful Dead show. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
CIVIC
MON 14
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 14
Dutchess Legislature
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Legislative Chambers
22 Market St. | 845-486-2100
dutchessny.gov
TUES 15
Public Hearing: Danskammer
Albany
5 p.m. Via Zoom
After the state in October denied an application to expand the power plant on the Hudson River north of Beacon, the company appealed the decision. To attend, click “join meeting” at webex.com and search for event 2337 673 8643. The password is Feb15-5PM.
TUES 15
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane School
15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254
haldaneschool.org
WED 16
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School
1100 Route 9D | 845-424-3689
gufs.org