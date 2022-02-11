The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SAT 12

Eagle Viewing

GARRISON

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638

boscobel.org

Constitution Marsh staff and local Audubon volunteers will help visitors spot south-migrating bald eagles that are roosting and feeding in the Hudson River Valley. Bring your own viewing equipment; it will not be shared. Masks required. Register for a time slot. Cost: $12 ($10 seniors; $6 children; members, health care workers and ages 5 and younger free)

TUES 15

Cold Spring Chamber

GARRISON

9:30 a.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

coldspringnychamber.com

Join the Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting in person or via Zoom. Village, town and county elected officials will attend to discuss goals for the year. Cost: $10 (free for members or virtual)

FRI 18

Great Backyard Bird Count

birdcount.org

This annual international count helps with conservation efforts. Take 15 minutes to count the birds in your yard or at a feeder and share your findings. Also SAT 19, SUN 20. Learn more in a webinar on WED 16 hosted by Cornell University.

SAT 19

Washington’s Birthday

NEWBURGH

2 p.m. via YouTube

845-562-1195 | bit.ly/Palisades-TV

The staff of Washington’s Headquarters has organized six events over three days to mark the general’s birthday. Today at 2 p.m., Mary Thompson, the research historian at Mount Vernon, will speak about the enslaved people Washington brought to Newburgh; the Salmagundi Consort will perform at 6 p.m. and again on SUN 20; Martha Washington will discuss her life at 2 p.m. on SUN 20; and Gen. Washington and Brig. Gen. Anthony Wayne will engage in conversation at 2 p.m. on MON 21. In addition, students will interpret history through theatrical performances as part of The Washington Project 2022 at 4 p.m. on MON 21. Free

SAT 19

Spring Celebration of Light

BEACON

5:30 p.m. Polhill Park

facebook.com/beaconspring

Bring lanterns to light up the darkness and walk east on Main Street with music. The parade concludes at The Yard with refreshments, a bonfire and dancing.

SAT 19

Party for Human Rights

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. District Social

511 Fishkill Ave.

districtsocial.com/beacon-live-music

Tara Simmons (below) plans to bike and run this summer from Death Valley to Beacon to raise awareness of human rights. This fundraiser will support her journey. Admission includes two drinks, a game card and raffle ticket. Cost: $40





SUN 20

Mid-Hudson Reptile Expo

POUGHKEEPSIE

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. MJN Convention Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

Reptiles, amphibians and arachnids will be available for sale, along with food and supplies. Cost: $10 ($5 ages 7 to 12; ages 7 and younger free)

VISUAL ART

SAT 12

Julie Ann Nagle Eyedentity Hanna Washburn

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

Nagle’s installations and mixed media work will be on view in Gallery 1. Jahmane West and Duvian Montoya will show pieces in Gallery 2. In the Beacon Room, Washburn’s textile and ceramic work will be on view. Through March 6.

SAT 12

Ugly Robots

BEACON

7 – 10 p.m. Clutter Gallery

163 Main St. | 212-255-2505

clutter.co

Figures and multiples by Rampage and Klav9 will be on view through March 5.

SAT 19

Beyond Silence

BEACON

4 – 8 p.m. Fridman Gallery

475 Main St. | 929-314-4604

fridmangallery.com

Kazumi Tanaka’s solo exhibit will feature tiny musical instruments incorporating animal skulls and other natural objects. Her indigo ink landscape drawings will also be on display. Through April 3.

STAGE AND SCREEN

SAT 12

Seven Keys to Baldpate

WAPPINGERS FALLS

2 & 8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

In this comedy thriller by George M. Cohan, a quirky cast tries to steal millions as a writer attempts to write a novel overnight to win a bet. Also SUN 13, FRI 18, SAT 19. Cost: $20 ($17 seniors, military and ages 12 and younger)

FRI 18

The Flying Ace

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | butterfieldlibrary.org

Register to watch this 1926 silent film, which had an all-Black cast, via Zoom with live music accompaniment.

SAT 19

The Artichoke

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

artichokeshow.com

This month the storyteller series will feature Tracy Rowland, Joe Charnitsky, Sandi Marx, Sean O’Brien, Erin Barker and Jim O’Grady. Cost: $20 ($15 video recording)

KIDS AND FAMILY

THURS 17

Battle of the Books

COLD SPRING

3:15 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Find out about the books and expectations at this informational meeting for middle and high school students.

TALKS AND TOURS

TUES 15

The Magnificent Lives of Marjorie Post

GARRISON

7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

bit.ly/PatakiFeb15

Alison Pataki of Garrison will read from and discuss her latest novel about how a farm girl became an American heiress and the confidante of presidents.





WED 16

Figure Drawing

COLD SPRING

6:30 p.m. Supplies for Creative Living

143 Main St. | 845-809-5900

suppliesforcreativeliving.com

A model will hold short poses for artists of all levels to sketch. Cost: $20

MUSIC

SAT 12

Willie Nile Band

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The rock band will perform songs from its latest release, The Day the Earth Stood Still. Proof of vaccination required. Cost $30 ($35 door)





SAT 12

Double Shot

BEACON

8 p.m. District Social | 511 Fishkill Ave.

districtsocial.com/beacon

The band will play favorites from Steve Miller, Led Zeppelin and other classic rock acts.

SAT 12

Nellybombs

BEACON

8 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

The neo-soul duo is Nelly Llano on vocals and Francisco Mena on guitar.

SAT 12

Art Thief

BEACON

9 p.m. Quinn’s

330 Main St. | 845-202-7447

facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon

Sam Smith, Andrew Jordan, Joe Spinelli and Bryan Ponton will play songs from their latest release, Tough Crowd. Cost: $10





MON 14

Jazz Night

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s

330 Main St. | 845-202-7447

facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon

Gabriele and Joe Vincent Tranchina will perform a Valentine’s Day show. Cost: $10

FRI 18

Felix Cabrera & Arthur Nielson Band

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The harmonica player and guitar player will perform their Chicago-style blues. The Dan Brother Band will open. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

FRI 18

The Academy Blues Project

BEACON

9 p.m. Dogwood | 47 E. Main St.

845-202-7500 | dogwoodbeacon.com

The band will perform music from its latest release, Prodigal Sun.

SAT 19

Vance Gilbert

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The folk singer and acoustic guitar player will perform music from his prolific career and 13 albums. Cost: $15 ($20 door)

SAT 19

Vomit Fist

BEACON

9 p.m. Quinn’s

330 Main St. | 845-202-7447

facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon

This “blackened grindcore trio” includes the father and son who founded the band.

Cost: $10

SUN 20

Charles Richard-Hamelin

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-765-3012

howlandmusic.org

The Howland Chamber Music Circle piano series continues with this program of works by Chausson, Still, Franck and Chopin. Cost: $40 ($10 students)

SUN 20

Stella Blues Band

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Together since 2009, the group recreates the experience and music of a Grateful Dead show. Cost: $15 ($20 door)

CIVIC

MON 14

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 14

Dutchess Legislature

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Legislative Chambers

22 Market St. | 845-486-2100

dutchessny.gov

TUES 15

Public Hearing: Danskammer

Albany

5 p.m. Via Zoom

After the state in October denied an application to expand the power plant on the Hudson River north of Beacon, the company appealed the decision. To attend, click “join meeting” at webex.com and search for event 2337 673 8643. The password is Feb15-5PM.

TUES 15

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane School

15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254

haldaneschool.org

WED 16

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School

1100 Route 9D | 845-424-3689

gufs.org