Beacon Police Blotter

Select incidents from January

Officers responded to 366 calls, including 27 auto crashes and 13 domestic disputes.

Editor’s note: The information here is provided to The Current by the Beacon Police Department. It may not be complete; although state law treats police blotter records as public records, with some narrow exceptions, the department has in the past removed information about serious incidents at its discretion.

Saturday, Jan. 1

A Wesley Avenue caller reported that an individual was continuously texting unwanted messages. Police told the individual to stop.

Sunday, Jan. 2

A Bayview Avenue caller reported a suspicious vehicle with several occupants parked in front of his residence. The vehicle was gone when an officer arrived.

Monday, Jan. 3

Daniel J. Searles, 33, was processed on an arrest warrant.

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Mariah B. Mejias, 24, of Newburgh, was processed on a bench warrant.

A Kristy Drive caller reported that her dog had been bitten by another dog.

A Fishkill Avenue caller reported purchasing an item on the internet but not receiving it. During the investigation, the seller was contacted and the item was shipped to the purchaser.

Thursday, Jan. 6

A North Avenue caller reported a dispute with her landlord.

Friday, Jan. 7

Gerardo Castillo, 53, of New Windsor, was processed on a bench warrant.

Officers responded to a call for an unattended death.

Saturday, Jan. 8

A caller reported damage to her car as a result of a hit-and-run.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

An East Willow Street caller reported someone trying to hack into her bank accounts.

Wednesday, Jan. 12

A Beacon Street caller reported damage to his car as a result of a hit-and-run.

Daniel J. Searles, 33, was processed on an arrest warrant from outside of Beacon.

Thursday, Jan. 13

A Main Street caller reported money missing.

A Judson Street caller reported an individual exhibiting signs of road rage.

Saturday, Jan. 15

Kelly J. Smith, 23, of Poughkeepsie, and Victoria R. Rivera, 20, were each charged with third-degree assault after an incident on North Avenue.

A Forrestal Heights caller reported being harassed by an unknown confrontational individual.

A Beekman Street caller said she believes her lock had been tampered with.

A Wolcott Avenue caller reported damage to her property as a result of a hit-and-run.

Monday, Jan. 17

Officers responded to a call for an unattended death.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

A caller reported fraudulent activity in his bank accounts.

Thursday, Jan. 20

A Forrestal Heights caller reported damage to his front door.

A School Street caller reported money missing from his bank account.

Friday, Jan. 21

Jason D. Fincher, 29, of Wappingers Falls, was processed on a bench warrant.

Monday, Jan. 24

A Tompkins Terrace caller reported someone fraudulently opening accounts in his name.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

A Water Street caller reported an ongoing dispute with a homeowner and contractor over a job he was hired to complete.

Thursday, Jan. 27

A Fishkill Avenue caller reported a sign stolen from his business. The sign was recovered.

Friday, Jan. 28

A DeWindt Street caller reported a dispute with her landlord.

Saturday, Jan. 29

A Main Street caller reported that a person known to her had taken items from her apartment.

Sunday, Jan. 30

An Orchard Place caller reported that someone had rummaged through both of her vehicles.

Monday, Jan. 31

A Main Street caller reported a stolen vehicle, which police located.