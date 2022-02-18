Arrest Made in Garrison Robbery

Suspect is Newburgh man on parole

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department said on Friday (Feb. 18) that it and other agencies had identified and arrested a suspect in the armed robbery on Sunday of the Gulf gas station in Garrison.

The Sheriff’s Department said David M. Peres, 23, of the City of Newburgh, was arrested there after a joint investigation by the Sheriff’s Department, Newburgh Police Department, New Windsor police and Federal Bureau of Investigation.

A man named David Peres of the same age was released on parole in November from state prison after serving a sentence for burglary. David M. Peres, then 17, of Highland Falls, was arrested in 2015 with two others for breaking into farm stands in Orange County.

The Sheriff’s Department said in its statement that after consulting with federal prosecutors, “it was determined that federal prosecution would be most appropriate” and Peres was turned over to U.S. Marshals in White Plains for arraignment.

Saif Saleem, who was filling in for his cousin, station manager Eelaaf Najam, said a white male wearing a face covering entered the Gulf, at 1122 Route 9D, at 7:30 a.m. He displayed a handgun and demanded cash from the register, then ordered Saleem to zip-tie his own hands together. Saleem called 911, and officers from the Sheriff’s Department, Cold Spring police and New York State Police responded.

In its statement, the Sheriff’s Department said it had identified the suspect’s vehicle and thanked the Westchester County Real Time Crime Center, suggesting a license-plate reader such as one installed over Route 9D near Boscobel played a role.