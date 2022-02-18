Highlands Local Weather Alerts
There are currently no active weather alerts.
Artists Can Apply for Guaranteed Income
By Staff | 52 seconds ago
Initiative to award $1K a month to 2,400 people
Artists who live in New York state and have financial need can apply for a $1,000-a-month guaranteed income for 18 months.
, a three-year, privately-funded $125 million initiative, is offering the monthly stipend to 2,400 artists as well as jobs that pay $65,000 annually to another 300. See Creatives Rebuild New York . The deadline is March 25. creativesrebuildny.submittable.com
HOW WE REPORT The Current
is a member of
The Trust Project
, a consortium of news outlets that has adopted standards to allow readers to more easily assess the credibility of their journalism. Our best practices, including our verification and correction policies,
can be accessed here
. Have a comment? A news tip? Spot an error? Email
[email protected]
.
Join today!
The Current is a nonprofit enterprise.
It has always been provided free to the community.
Members contribute 70% of our revenue.
Memberships start at $24 and come with benefits!
, or Please join us renew. Become a Member
Enable Notifications
OK
No thanks