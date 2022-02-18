Artists Can Apply for Guaranteed Income

Initiative to award $1K a month to 2,400 people

Artists who live in New York state and have financial need can apply for a $1,000-a-month guaranteed income for 18 months.

Creatives Rebuild New York, a three-year, privately-funded $125 million initiative, is offering the monthly stipend to 2,400 artists as well as jobs that pay $65,000 annually to another 300. See creativesrebuildny.submittable.com. The deadline is March 25.