Crafts Fair Registration Open

The Garrison Art Center is accepting applications for its 52nd annual Riverside Crafts Fair, which is scheduled for Aug. 20 and 21.
Fifty or more artists and artisans will be selected to exhibit and sell their work based on originality, quality and booth presentation, among other criteria. See garrisonartcenter.org/fair-prospectus. The deadline is March 31.
