The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SAT 19

Great Backyard Bird Count

birdcount.org

This annual international count helps with conservation efforts. Take 15 minutes to count the birds in your yard or at a feeder and share your findings. Also SUN 20.

SAT 19

Free Fishing Days

dec.ny.gov

New York residents can fish without a license. Also SUN 20.

SAT 19

Washington’s Birthday

NEWBURGH

2 p.m. Via YouTube

845-562-1195 | bit.ly/Palisades-TV

The staff of Washington’s Headquarters has organized six events over three days to mark the general’s birthday. Today at 2 p.m., Mary Thompson, the research historian at Mount Vernon, will speak about the enslaved people Washington brought to Newburgh; the Salmagundi Consort will perform at 6 p.m. and again on SUN 20; Martha Washington (below) will discuss her life at 2 p.m. on SUN 20; and Gen. Washington and Brig. Gen. Anthony Wayne will engage in conversation at 2 p.m. on MON 21. In addition, students will interpret history through theatrical performances as part of the Washington Project 2022 at 4 p.m. on MON 21. Free





SAT 19

Maple Sugar Tours

CORNWALL

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive

845-534-5506 x204 | hhnm.org

Discover the process of making syrup during a Sugar Bush Tour (1-mile hike) or a Maple Lane Tour (short walk). Continues on weekends through March 20. Reservations required. Cost: $11 ages 6 and up ($9 members; free ages 5 and younger)

SAT 19

Spring Celebration of Light

BEACON

5:30 p.m. Polhill Park

facebook.com/beaconspring

Bring lanterns to light up the darkness and walk east on Main Street with music. The parade concludes at The Yard with refreshments, a bonfire and dancing.

SAT 19

Party for Human Rights

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. District Social

511 Fishkill Ave.

districtsocial.com/beacon-live-music

Tara Simmons plans to bike and run this summer from Death Valley to Beacon to raise awareness of human rights. This fundraiser will support her journey. Admission includes two drinks, a game card and raffle ticket. Cost: $40

SUN 20

Mid-Hudson Reptile Expo

POUGHKEEPSIE

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. MJN Convention Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

Reptiles, amphibians and arachnids will be available for sale, along with food and supplies. Cost: $10 ($5 ages 7 to 12; ages 7 and younger free)

SUN 27

Winter Wellness Expo

FISHKILL

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Comfort Suites

835 Route 52 | hudsonvalleyholisticmarket.com

At this event, organized by the Hudson Valley Holistic Market, practitioners will showcase their talents and wares.

SUN 27

Nature on Ice

CORNWALL

4 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive

845-534-5506 x204 | hhnm.org

At this benefit in honor of the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum educators, enjoy ice carvings and a demonstration by artist Bill Bywater. Warm up by the fire pit and with refreshments. Adults only; dress warmly. Cost: $75 to $500

STAGE AND SCREEN

SAT 19

Seven Keys to Baldpate

WAPPINGERS FALLS

2 & 8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

In this comedy thriller by George M. Cohan, a quirky cast tries to steal millions as a writer attempts to write a novel overnight to win a bet. Cost: $20 ($17 seniors, military and ages 12 and younger)

SAT 19

The Artichoke

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

artichokeshow.com

This month the storyteller series will feature Tracy Rowland, Joe Charnitsky, Sandi Marx, Sean O’Brien, Erin Barker and Jim O’Grady. Cost: $20 ($15 video recording)

FRI 25

Do The Right Thing

POUGHKEEPSIE

7:30 p.m. Bardavon

35 Market St. | 845-473-2072

bardavon.org

The 1989 Spike Lee film, with Martin Lawrence, Rosie Perez, Ossie Davis, Ruby Dee and Danny Aiello, explores race and violence in a Brooklyn neighborhood on the hottest day of the year. Cost: $6

FRI 25

Prescription: Murder

CARMEL

7:30 p.m. Drew Methodist Church

28 Gleneida Ave. | brewstertheatercompany.org

The Brewster Theater Company will stage the play that preceded Columbo, the iconic detective series. Cost: $22.50

SAT 26

Rigoletto

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

Watch the Metropolitan Opera’s live screening of Bartlett Sher’s take on Verdi’s tragedy with the action set in 1920s Europe. Baritone Quinn Kelsey, soprano Rosa Feola, and tenor Piotr Beczala are in the leading roles. Cost: $28 ($26 members, $21 ages 12 and younger)

SAT 26

Jim Gaffigan

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. MJN Convention Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

The comedian, actor, writer and author will perform his stand-up routine as part of his We All Deserve This Fun tour. Cost: $36.75 to $160





SAT 26

Liar

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

In this evening of wine, music and lies, the audience members will participate in a game of truth and fiction. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

KIDS AND FAMILY

SAT 19

Poetry Workshop

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

For Black History Month, students in grades 6 to 8 will learn about the Harlem Renaissance movement and analyze Dreams by Langston Hughes before writing their own poems.

MON 21

Teen Book Giveaway

BEACON

9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Howland Public Library | 313 Main St.

845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org

Middle and high school students can pick up a free copy of John Lewis’ illustrated novel, March: Book One. After reading the book or watching Good Trouble, a documentary about Lewis, students are invited to submit an essay about what his experiences mean to them for a display at the library and the chance to win the other two books in the trilogy.





MON 21

Winter Break Workshop

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Kids in grades kindergarten to 8 will explore art techniques and styles. Also TUES 22. Cost: $75 per day

MON 21

Aliens: Escape from Earth

BEACON

3 p.m. Via Zoom

845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org

The Howland Public Library will stream this Talewise performance about two children who use science experiments to get to know a visitor from outer space.

TUES 22

Black History Month Reading

COLD SPRING

3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Students in grades 2 to 4 are invited to hear poems by Langston Hughes and discuss his work.

WED 23

Kindergarten Registration

GARRISON

9 – 11 a.m. & 1 – 3 p.m.

Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org

Check the website for forms to enroll children who will be 5 years old by Dec. 1. Also THURS 24.

THURS 24

Advice for College Admission

BEACON

6 p.m. Via Zoom

bit.ly/HPL-college

The Howland Public Library will host this panel discussion about the application process and financial aid.

SAT 26

Polar Bear, Chicken Soup and Friends

GARRISON

10:30 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Doug Brown will read and discuss his book for children ages 2 to 8 about friendship.

TALKS AND TOURS

MON 21

Business Lessons & Living Your Intentions

BEACON

6 p.m. Via Zoom

hudsonvalleywomeninbusiness.com

In this workshop sponsored by the Hudson Valley Women in Business, Merritt Minnemeyer from Master of One Coaching will discuss the lessons that influenced her and how to live and work with conscious intention. Cost: $15

TUES 22

On the Politics of Visibility

GARRISON

Noon. Via Zoom

bit.ly/pensiero-plurale

Magazzino Italian Art will present this discussion with artists Alessandra Ferrini and Binta Diaw; cultural producer and curator Johanne Affricot; and researcher and writer Simone Frangi as part of its Pensiero Plurale initiative focused on cultural and social justice and the arts across Italy and the U.S. Register online.

THURS 24

Sustainable Enterprise in the Private Sector

GARRISON

2 p.m. Via Zoom | garrisoninstitute.org

Tensie Whelan, a New York University professor and former president of the Rainforest Alliance, will discuss with Jonathan F.P. Rose, co-founder of the Garrison Institute, how business can contribute to a healthy planet. Register online.

THURS 24

Slavery and the Jay Family

KATONAH

6 p.m. Via Zoom

johnjayhomestead.org/events

The John Jay Homestead will explore slavery through seven generations of the Jay family. John Jay argued for abolition in New York in 1777 but kept slaves in his household for another four decades.

THURS 24

Black Environmental Professionals

BEACON

6:30 p.m. Via Zoom

bit.ly/ClearwaterFebProgram

Clearwater will present this panel discussion with representatives from the Billion Oyster Project, the state Department of Environmental Conservation, Groundwork Hudson Valley, Outdoor Afro and Scenic Hudson to amplify the work of Black people in the environmental field. Register online.

FRI 25

Neanderthal

GARRISON

6:30 p.m. Via Zoom

bit.ly/neanderthalFeb25

The Desmond-Fish library will host this screening of a 2018 PBS documentary about the decoding of the Neanderthal genome, followed by a discussion. Register online.



MUSIC

SAT 19

Vance Gilbert

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The folk singer and acoustic guitar player will perform music from his prolific career and 13 albums. Cost: $15 ($20 door)





SAT 19

Vomit Fist

BEACON

9 p.m. Quinn’s

330 Main St. | 845-202-7447

facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon

This “blackened grindcore trio” includes the father and son who founded the band.

Cost: $10

SUN 20

Charles Richard-Hamelin

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-765-3012

howlandmusic.org

The Howland Chamber Music Circle piano series continues with this program of works by Chausson, Still, Franck and Chopin. Cost: $40 ($10 students)

SUN 20

Stella Blues Band

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Together since 2009, the group recreates the experience and music of a Grateful Dead show. Cost: $15 ($20 door)

MON 21

Duoscope

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s

330 Main St. | 845-202-7447

facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon

Eric Person and Bob Meyer will perform this week for jazz night.

THURS 24

Paul Byrne & The Bleeders

BEACON

7 p.m. Dogwood

47 E. Main St. | dogwoodbeacon.com

Glenn Fredericks, Rik Mercaldi, Eric Puente and Ann Byrne will perform Americana and rock originals.

FRI 25

Chris Smither

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | townecrier.com

The singer and songwriter is praised for both his voice and guitar playing. Milton will join him. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $35 ($40 door)





FRI 25

Clara Cavalcante Ferreira

BEACON

8 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

The Brazilian singer will perform her own music and covers.

SAT 26

Concert of Concertos

NEWBURGH

4 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College

330 Powell Ave. | 845-913-7157

newburghsymphony.org

The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform a program at Aquinas Hall of Dvorak and Prokofiev with soloists Alan Murray and Mo Xu. Cost: $25 (students free)

SAT 26

Buskin & Batteau

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The witty duo will perform songs from their decades-long career. Jesse Terry will open with songs from his latest release, When We Wander. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SUN 27

Blues Chaser

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Big Thurrsty, Tom “The Suit” Forst, Tony Delisio and Joey Primo will play songs from their three albums. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

CIVIC

MON 21

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

TUES 22

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

The meeting will include a public hearing on a proposed “good-cause eviction” law.

TUES 22

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900

beaconk12.org

WED 23

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov