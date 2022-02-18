The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 19
Great Backyard Bird Count
birdcount.org
This annual international count helps with conservation efforts. Take 15 minutes to count the birds in your yard or at a feeder and share your findings. Also SUN 20.
SAT 19
Free Fishing Days
dec.ny.gov
New York residents can fish without a license. Also SUN 20.
SAT 19
Washington’s Birthday
NEWBURGH
2 p.m. Via YouTube
845-562-1195 | bit.ly/Palisades-TV
The staff of Washington’s Headquarters has organized six events over three days to mark the general’s birthday. Today at 2 p.m., Mary Thompson, the research historian at Mount Vernon, will speak about the enslaved people Washington brought to Newburgh; the Salmagundi Consort will perform at 6 p.m. and again on SUN 20; Martha Washington (below) will discuss her life at 2 p.m. on SUN 20; and Gen. Washington and Brig. Gen. Anthony Wayne will engage in conversation at 2 p.m. on MON 21. In addition, students will interpret history through theatrical performances as part of the Washington Project 2022 at 4 p.m. on MON 21. Free
SAT 19
Maple Sugar Tours
CORNWALL
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive
845-534-5506 x204 | hhnm.org
Discover the process of making syrup during a Sugar Bush Tour (1-mile hike) or a Maple Lane Tour (short walk). Continues on weekends through March 20. Reservations required. Cost: $11 ages 6 and up ($9 members; free ages 5 and younger)
SAT 19
Spring Celebration of Light
BEACON
5:30 p.m. Polhill Park
facebook.com/beaconspring
Bring lanterns to light up the darkness and walk east on Main Street with music. The parade concludes at The Yard with refreshments, a bonfire and dancing.
SAT 19
Party for Human Rights
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. District Social
511 Fishkill Ave.
districtsocial.com/beacon-live-music
Tara Simmons plans to bike and run this summer from Death Valley to Beacon to raise awareness of human rights. This fundraiser will support her journey. Admission includes two drinks, a game card and raffle ticket. Cost: $40
SUN 20
Mid-Hudson Reptile Expo
POUGHKEEPSIE
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. MJN Convention Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
Reptiles, amphibians and arachnids will be available for sale, along with food and supplies. Cost: $10 ($5 ages 7 to 12; ages 7 and younger free)
SUN 27
Winter Wellness Expo
FISHKILL
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Comfort Suites
835 Route 52 | hudsonvalleyholisticmarket.com
At this event, organized by the Hudson Valley Holistic Market, practitioners will showcase their talents and wares.
SUN 27
Nature on Ice
CORNWALL
4 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive
845-534-5506 x204 | hhnm.org
At this benefit in honor of the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum educators, enjoy ice carvings and a demonstration by artist Bill Bywater. Warm up by the fire pit and with refreshments. Adults only; dress warmly. Cost: $75 to $500
STAGE AND SCREEN
SAT 19
Seven Keys to Baldpate
WAPPINGERS FALLS
2 & 8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
In this comedy thriller by George M. Cohan, a quirky cast tries to steal millions as a writer attempts to write a novel overnight to win a bet. Cost: $20 ($17 seniors, military and ages 12 and younger)
SAT 19
The Artichoke
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
artichokeshow.com
This month the storyteller series will feature Tracy Rowland, Joe Charnitsky, Sandi Marx, Sean O’Brien, Erin Barker and Jim O’Grady. Cost: $20 ($15 video recording)
FRI 25
Do The Right Thing
POUGHKEEPSIE
7:30 p.m. Bardavon
35 Market St. | 845-473-2072
bardavon.org
The 1989 Spike Lee film, with Martin Lawrence, Rosie Perez, Ossie Davis, Ruby Dee and Danny Aiello, explores race and violence in a Brooklyn neighborhood on the hottest day of the year. Cost: $6
FRI 25
Prescription: Murder
CARMEL
7:30 p.m. Drew Methodist Church
28 Gleneida Ave. | brewstertheatercompany.org
The Brewster Theater Company will stage the play that preceded Columbo, the iconic detective series. Cost: $22.50
SAT 26
Rigoletto
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Watch the Metropolitan Opera’s live screening of Bartlett Sher’s take on Verdi’s tragedy with the action set in 1920s Europe. Baritone Quinn Kelsey, soprano Rosa Feola, and tenor Piotr Beczala are in the leading roles. Cost: $28 ($26 members, $21 ages 12 and younger)
SAT 26
Jim Gaffigan
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. MJN Convention Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
The comedian, actor, writer and author will perform his stand-up routine as part of his We All Deserve This Fun tour. Cost: $36.75 to $160
SAT 26
Liar
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
In this evening of wine, music and lies, the audience members will participate in a game of truth and fiction. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
KIDS AND FAMILY
SAT 19
Poetry Workshop
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
For Black History Month, students in grades 6 to 8 will learn about the Harlem Renaissance movement and analyze Dreams by Langston Hughes before writing their own poems.
MON 21
Teen Book Giveaway
BEACON
9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Howland Public Library | 313 Main St.
845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org
Middle and high school students can pick up a free copy of John Lewis’ illustrated novel, March: Book One. After reading the book or watching Good Trouble, a documentary about Lewis, students are invited to submit an essay about what his experiences mean to them for a display at the library and the chance to win the other two books in the trilogy.
MON 21
Winter Break Workshop
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Kids in grades kindergarten to 8 will explore art techniques and styles. Also TUES 22. Cost: $75 per day
MON 21
Aliens: Escape from Earth
BEACON
3 p.m. Via Zoom
845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org
The Howland Public Library will stream this Talewise performance about two children who use science experiments to get to know a visitor from outer space.
TUES 22
Black History Month Reading
COLD SPRING
3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Students in grades 2 to 4 are invited to hear poems by Langston Hughes and discuss his work.
WED 23
Kindergarten Registration
GARRISON
9 – 11 a.m. & 1 – 3 p.m.
Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
Check the website for forms to enroll children who will be 5 years old by Dec. 1. Also THURS 24.
THURS 24
Advice for College Admission
BEACON
6 p.m. Via Zoom
bit.ly/HPL-college
The Howland Public Library will host this panel discussion about the application process and financial aid.
SAT 26
Polar Bear, Chicken Soup and Friends
GARRISON
10:30 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Doug Brown will read and discuss his book for children ages 2 to 8 about friendship.
TALKS AND TOURS
MON 21
Business Lessons & Living Your Intentions
BEACON
6 p.m. Via Zoom
hudsonvalleywomeninbusiness.com
In this workshop sponsored by the Hudson Valley Women in Business, Merritt Minnemeyer from Master of One Coaching will discuss the lessons that influenced her and how to live and work with conscious intention. Cost: $15
TUES 22
On the Politics of Visibility
GARRISON
Noon. Via Zoom
bit.ly/pensiero-plurale
Magazzino Italian Art will present this discussion with artists Alessandra Ferrini and Binta Diaw; cultural producer and curator Johanne Affricot; and researcher and writer Simone Frangi as part of its Pensiero Plurale initiative focused on cultural and social justice and the arts across Italy and the U.S. Register online.
THURS 24
Sustainable Enterprise in the Private Sector
GARRISON
2 p.m. Via Zoom | garrisoninstitute.org
Tensie Whelan, a New York University professor and former president of the Rainforest Alliance, will discuss with Jonathan F.P. Rose, co-founder of the Garrison Institute, how business can contribute to a healthy planet. Register online.
THURS 24
Slavery and the Jay Family
KATONAH
6 p.m. Via Zoom
johnjayhomestead.org/events
The John Jay Homestead will explore slavery through seven generations of the Jay family. John Jay argued for abolition in New York in 1777 but kept slaves in his household for another four decades.
THURS 24
Black Environmental Professionals
BEACON
6:30 p.m. Via Zoom
bit.ly/ClearwaterFebProgram
Clearwater will present this panel discussion with representatives from the Billion Oyster Project, the state Department of Environmental Conservation, Groundwork Hudson Valley, Outdoor Afro and Scenic Hudson to amplify the work of Black people in the environmental field. Register online.
FRI 25
Neanderthal
GARRISON
6:30 p.m. Via Zoom
bit.ly/neanderthalFeb25
The Desmond-Fish library will host this screening of a 2018 PBS documentary about the decoding of the Neanderthal genome, followed by a discussion. Register online.
MUSIC
SAT 19
Vance Gilbert
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The folk singer and acoustic guitar player will perform music from his prolific career and 13 albums. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
SAT 19
Vomit Fist
BEACON
9 p.m. Quinn’s
330 Main St. | 845-202-7447
facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon
This “blackened grindcore trio” includes the father and son who founded the band.
Cost: $10
SUN 20
Charles Richard-Hamelin
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-765-3012
howlandmusic.org
The Howland Chamber Music Circle piano series continues with this program of works by Chausson, Still, Franck and Chopin. Cost: $40 ($10 students)
SUN 20
Stella Blues Band
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Together since 2009, the group recreates the experience and music of a Grateful Dead show. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
MON 21
Duoscope
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s
330 Main St. | 845-202-7447
facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon
Eric Person and Bob Meyer will perform this week for jazz night.
THURS 24
Paul Byrne & The Bleeders
BEACON
7 p.m. Dogwood
47 E. Main St. | dogwoodbeacon.com
Glenn Fredericks, Rik Mercaldi, Eric Puente and Ann Byrne will perform Americana and rock originals.
FRI 25
Chris Smither
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | townecrier.com
The singer and songwriter is praised for both his voice and guitar playing. Milton will join him. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
FRI 25
Clara Cavalcante Ferreira
BEACON
8 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
The Brazilian singer will perform her own music and covers.
SAT 26
Concert of Concertos
NEWBURGH
4 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College
330 Powell Ave. | 845-913-7157
newburghsymphony.org
The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform a program at Aquinas Hall of Dvorak and Prokofiev with soloists Alan Murray and Mo Xu. Cost: $25 (students free)
SAT 26
Buskin & Batteau
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The witty duo will perform songs from their decades-long career. Jesse Terry will open with songs from his latest release, When We Wander. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SUN 27
Blues Chaser
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Big Thurrsty, Tom “The Suit” Forst, Tony Delisio and Joey Primo will play songs from their three albums. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
CIVIC
MON 21
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
TUES 22
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
The meeting will include a public hearing on a proposed “good-cause eviction” law.
TUES 22
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900
beaconk12.org
WED 23
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov