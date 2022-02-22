Beacon Woman Involved in Fatal Crash

Connecticut teen killed in early-morning accident

A Beacon woman was involved in a fatal early-morning on I-684 in Westchester County on Monday (Feb. 21) in which a 15-year-old Connecticut girl was killed, according to the New York State Police.

Troopers said they responded to the northbound lane in the Town of Harrison at about 1:24 a.m. For unknown reasons, a Hyundai Sonata driven by Tyanna A. Spalding, 19, of Waterbury, Connecticut, struck the median guardrail and was disabled in the left lane.

Spalding and her passenger, Destiny Coleman, 15, also of Waterbury, exited the vehicle, which was struck by a Toyota Prius driven by Elaine M. Montleon, 38, of Beacon, and pushed into Coleman, who died at the scene.

Spalding and Montleon were transported to Westchester Medical Center for nonlife threatening injuries, police said.